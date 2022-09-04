Check the result of this Saturday’s Mega-Sena nº 2516; prize is BRL 50 million

posted on 09/03/2022 20:06 / updated on 09/03/2022 21:02



On Saturday night (09/03), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw five lotteries: Mega-Sena contests nº 2516; Quina’s 5941; 2413 of the Dupla Sena; number 1830 of Timemania and number 651 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





+Millionaire

+Millionária, with an expected prize of R$ 12,500,000.00, had the following numbers drawn in the first matrix: 03 – 35 – 37- 39 – 41- 50 . The clovers drawn were: 04 – 06 .

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 600,000.00, the Lucky Day had the following result: 04 – 06 – 11 – 12- 19 – 22 – 30 . The lucky month is 03 – March.

Mega Sena

The Mega-Sena, which has a predicted prize of R$ 49,384,545.60, had the following dozens drawn: 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 51 – 53.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 5,732,327.18, had the following numbers drawn: 10 – 12 – 48 – 54 – 65.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 11 – 20 – 24- 27 – 41 – 44 in the first draw; 05 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 25 – 49 in the second draw. The expected prize is BRL 5,840,503.91.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$6,900,000.00, presented the following result: 03 – 14 – 52 – 56 – 70 – 73 – 78. The team of the heart is 57 – Naútico/PE.

