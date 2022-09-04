Chile decides on Sunday between a liberal or more solidary society

Research indicates that the negative trend of the text that has been in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet continues

MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP

Chileans decide on Sunday, 4, if they will change the Constitution



O Chile decides this Sunday, 4th, whether to approve a new Constitution to replace the one in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990), which, despite being reformed during democracy, overrides market laws on education, health and retirement, in addition to limiting State interventions. This is one of the most important elections in recent years, and it could have a profound change in the model of the nation. The current text is seen by society as the origin of the country’s inequalities, as it encourages the privatization of basic services. The new text, written over a year by an assembly with a progressive tendency and with parity between men and women, declares Chile a “social state of law” and is at the global forefront on issues such as the fight against the climate crisis and for equality of rights. genre. The result, which is expected to be tight for either side, will be known a few hours after the polls close. There is a forecast that the president of Chile, Gabriel Boricmake a statement on national television, regardless of the winning option.

The more than 3,000 polling stations spread across the country began to receive the ballot boxes on Friday night, as well as the ballots in which the 15.1 million Chilean voters will have to choose the option “Apruebo” (I approve) or “ Rechazo” (Reject), in relation to the new text. To ensure security, more than 26,000 military personnel will be working at the polling stations, which will be open from 8 am (Brasília time) until 6 pm. “Everything is in order, and the Armed Forces are mobilizing to take control of the polling places in the next few hours, so that we all have a good process,” Defense Minister Maya Fernández said on Saturday.

Research points to rejection

The latest polls on voting intentions have indicated that the trend towards denial of the text continues, but experts consider that the scenario is open, as, for the first time, voting is universal and mandatory, and there are a large number of voters who are years absent from the polls. The rejection of the proposed text will keep the Magna Carta, although President Gabriel Boric has already announced that he will convene a new constituent process and that it will be carried out with the mandate of the October 2020 plebiscite, in which almost 80% of Chileans were in favor of changes to the document. The head of government, in favor of approving a new Constitution, traveled yesterday to his hometown of Punta Arenas, more than 3,000 kilometers south of Santiago, to be able to vote early in the morning and then return to La Moneda Palace. . “That it is the Chileans and Chileans who, for the first time, democratically decide on the content and form of a new Constitution is a fact that, without a doubt, will happen or that will happen on Sunday, is something that will transcend”, stated Boric. “I trust the wisdom of the people of Chile,” added the president. This will be the first mandatory vote in a decade in a country with high abstention rates in recent polls.

The Criteria institute indicated in the last few hours that 84% (12.6 million) of voters intended to go to the polls, which could mean a “revolution in participation”. The latest survey on the text carried out by Criteria indicated that 42% of respondents disapprove of its content, according to what they have heard or read. About 28% approve it, even though they consider it average, and 26% consider it exceptional. Its supporters believe that the new Charter is capable of changing a once conservative country with obvious social, ethnic and economic divisions. They also believe that the new rules are the basis for a more egalitarian Chile. Already its detractors fear that these changes could lead Chile to the abyss.

What happens if the draft Constitution is approved?

Regardless of the result, a broad political and citizen consensus – according to surveys – is in favor of starting a new reform process on Sunday night, for which several “roadmaps” have already been drawn up. “There is a consensus that the 1980 Constitution is no longer valid and that we would move on to another one, which is the result of an entire democratic process that also has advanced scopes for the establishment of social, political and economic rights,” Cecilia Osorio told AFP, academic at the Faculty of Government of the University of Chile. If approved, the draft Constitution would enter into force ten days after the referendum. The new constitutional text ends the State that privileges the private initiative and implements a “social State of rights”. If the “Reject” wins, the Constitution drafted by the dictatorship will remain in force. It will also define Chile as a plurinational state, which recognizes the autonomy of indigenous peoples. It incorporates a parity democracy, with 50% of women in state positions, it will also allow the termination of pregnancy and will recognize sexual diversities. If the “Reject” wins, the Constitution drafted by the dictatorship will remain in force.

*With information from EFE and AFP