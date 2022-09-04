Ciro: ‘any imbecile’ knows that Lula and Bolsonaro are different people

Ciro Gomes (PDT), presidential candidate of the Republic (photo: Jair Amaral/EM DA Press) At a rally in the city of Serra (ES), the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) said this Saturday (3) that “any idiot knows that Lula and Bolsonaro are different people”, but that the economic regime of the current government and PT mandates converge .

“We are not doing a beauty contest here, where we look at the person. We have to discuss the model here, how politics is organized and how politics organizes the economy. Unfortunately, they are strictly the same proposal”, completed.

After receiving criticism for an unfortunate speech related to the favela during the week, Ciro made a guilty plea by saying that “no one” needs to understand economic terms.

“No one needs to understand what a floating exchange rate, an inflation target and a primary surplus,” he said, criticizing the economic policy adopted by the governments of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former presidents Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. (EN).

During the week, the pedestrian told businessmen in Rio de Janeiro it would be a “heavy job” to explain his diagnosis and proposals for the country’s economy to favela residents. “Actually, it’s a rally, isn’t it? A rally for prepared people. Can you imagine me explaining this in the favela? It’s a heavy job,” he said.

The phrase was replicated on social media and gave rise to questions about whether or not Ciro was on the side of the poor. One of his main campaign promises is the creation of an income transfer program that will guarantee up to R$ 1,000 per month to families below the poverty line.

In this Saturday’s speech, the candidate cited economic terms and amended criticisms of the country’s interest rate policy.

In third place in the presidential race, Ciro has 9% of the voting intentions, according to the latest Datafolha poll, carried out on Thursday (1st), after the start of the free election time and also the Saturday of the main candidates in Jornal Nacional and of the first presidential debate.