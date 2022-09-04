City of SC is among the 10 most sought after by foreigners for travel in Brazil

A survey by Kayak recently released shows which countries are most looking for air tickets to Brazil, and which cities are the most desired here. A city in Santa Catarina is in the top 10 in the country: Florianópolis. The city ranked eighth in the ranking. Check the results.

The survey was based on the Kayak platform data system, and found the destinations in Brazil most sought after in the first half of 2022 by other countries for travel in the second half of 2022.

São Paulo leads the ranking and is followed by the city of Rio de Janeiro. The only city in SC included in the list is Florianópolis, occupying the eighth position. However, it is important to highlight the great search of foreigners for destinations in the Northeast. Of the 10 cities, 5 of the most desired are in the region.

Countries that are most looking for flights to Brazil

The survey also points out that, in the first half of 2022, the United States and Germany, followed by Portugal, France and the United Kingdom, were the ones that most searched for flights to travel to Brazil in the second half.

In Latin America, Argentina and Chile – respectively in seventh and ninth places – are the ones that appear on the list of intentions to come to Brazil.

“The time is opportune for the foreigner who wants to come to Brazil and enjoy a trip without exorbitant expenses, due to the currency conversion”, explains Gustavo Vedovato, country manager at KAYAK.