CNJ prohibits judges from posting on social media against the Brazilian electoral system

The decision was signed by the new National Inspector of Justice, Luis Felipe Salomão; magistrates from all over Brazil have until the 20th to readjust their profiles on social networks to the new rule

Antonio Cruz / Agência Brasil

Luís Felipe Salomão, new National Inspector of Justice



The new National Inspector of Justice, Minister Luis Felipe Solomon, signed a decision that provides for a series of conduct for judges during the Brazilian electoral period. O National Council of Justice promises to punish magistrates who criticize any candidate, question the security of electronic voting machines and criticize the Brazilian electoral system on social networks. The CNJ also foresees the creation of special courts throughout the country to judge crimes of political party motivation. According to the new corregidor, all judgments will have rigidity to punish any irregularity. The Council also pointed out a series of behaviors that can be considered acts of political-party violence, among them are ideological intolerance against the diverse political spectrum and nonconformity directed to values ​​and institutions of the democratic state of law, especially those related to the electoral process, the tenure of the elected, the freedom of expression and the legitimacy of the elections, as well as of their participants.

In the document addressed to all jurists in the country, the CNJ leaves yet another warning: “the notorious escalation of ideological intolerance and violent acts with political-party motivation”, reported in the Brazilian press, in which acts of violence with party-political motivation in addition to causing damage to social stability, they also pose risks to democratic and constitutional normality. The internal affairs decision also prohibits public manifestations, especially on social networks or in the media, even in their own personal profiles or those of third parties that contribute to the discredit of the Brazilian electoral system or that generate unfounded social distrust about the justice, security and transparency of elections.

Magistrates are prohibited from associating their personal or professional image with public persons, companies, social organizations, media outlets, websites, podcasts or radio or video channels that are known to contribute to the deterioration of the credibility of judicial systems and the Brazilian electoral system. or that foster some social mistrust about the fairness, security and transparency of elections. Until the 20th of September, all judges will have to adjust social networks and records of personal or professional ties to what is determined in the new published rule. Luis Felipe Salomão made it clear that all police investigations and criminal prosecutions for crimes of political-party violence will have priority over other processes in all levels of jurisdiction.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes