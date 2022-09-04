– Cofen starts debate on risk classification in Nursing Federal Council of Nursing

The Technical Chamber of Health Care of the Federal Nursing Council (Ctas/Cofen) met, this Tuesday (23), with representatives of the Technical Chamber of Legislation and Standards (CTLN) and the National Urgency and Emergency Commission (Conue). ) to start a debate on risk classification by Nursing.

The meeting addressed the possibility of reviewing and complementing Resolution 661/2021, emphasizing the importance of the nurse’s role in risk classification and referral, whether internal or external, for medical evaluation.

“This discussion served to assess the changes and improvements that Nursing professionals, risk classifiers, need in the practice of their activities. We believe that the Resolution needs to be complemented and, together, we will start debating the proposals”, says Carmem Lupi, member of the commission.

Nursing in risk classification – The measure is exclusive to the nurse, trained specifically for the protocol adopted by the institution. To ensure the safety of the patient and the responsible professional, the time limit will be 15 (fifteen) ratings per hour and you must not perform other activities at the same time.

Source: Ascom – Cofen