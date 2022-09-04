– Cofen starts debate on risk classification in Nursing Federal Council of Nursing

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on – Cofen starts debate on risk classification in Nursing Federal Council of Nursing 1 Views

Group emphasizes the importance of Nursing in risk classification

The Technical Chamber of Health Care of the Federal Nursing Council (Ctas/Cofen) met, this Tuesday (23), with representatives of the Technical Chamber of Legislation and Standards (CTLN) and the National Urgency and Emergency Commission (Conue). ) to start a debate on risk classification by Nursing.

The meeting addressed the possibility of reviewing and complementing Resolution 661/2021, emphasizing the importance of the nurse’s role in risk classification and referral, whether internal or external, for medical evaluation.

“This discussion served to assess the changes and improvements that Nursing professionals, risk classifiers, need in the practice of their activities. We believe that the Resolution needs to be complemented and, together, we will start debating the proposals”, says Carmem Lupi, member of the commission.

Nursing in risk classification – The measure is exclusive to the nurse, trained specifically for the protocol adopted by the institution. To ensure the safety of the patient and the responsible professional, the time limit will be 15 (fifteen) ratings per hour and you must not perform other activities at the same time.

Source: Ascom – Cofen

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Learn to recognize if your arteries are clogged through these symptoms

Arteries get clogged when there is excess consumption of saturated fats that accumulate in our …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved