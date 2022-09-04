Cold front in the Southeast and frost in the South

Photo: Getty Images.

On Sunday, the polar air mass keeps temperatures low, increasing areas with forecast of frost formation in southern Brazil, as in almost all of Rio Grande do Sul, except for the north coast and the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. Frosts can also be observed in the interior and mountains of Santa Catarina and the extreme south of Paraná. The weather stays steady throughout the day in most of the Southern Region, precisely due to this polar air mass, but the cold prevails and temperatures do not rise, even in the afternoon. However, there is a possibility of drizzle in the capital and on the coast of Paraná.

Cold and rainy Sunday in São Paulo-SP. Photo: Getty Images.

The cold front advances in the Southeast of the country, reaching the height of the coast of Espírito Santo. This system, along with the entry of moisture from the ocean, still maintains rain throughout the state of Rio De Janeiro, including Grande Rio, on the coast of SP and in the capital of São Paulo, with most of this precipitation occurring at dawn. and Sunday morning (04). Temperatures decline and it is cold in the capitals of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. In Belo Horizonte, the heat persists in the afternoon and in Vitória, the temperature does not rise so much. Winds of 40 to 50 km/h are forecast in the south of Espirito Santo, south of Minas Gerais, all of Rio de Janeiro and a large part of the state of São Paulo. The sea is rough off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

São Paulo must have a typical winter day this Sunday, with rain and cold. The passage of the cold front and now the winds that blow from the ocean to the continent keep the weather quite cloudy and rainy along the entire coast, with the risk of high accumulations and possible chance of flooding in coastal cities. In Vale do Ribeira, Vale do Paraíba, the entire coast and capital, the weather is closed with chances of moderate rain in the early morning and early morning, then the rain decreases but some drizzles are not discarded until late at night. THE temperature plummets throughout the east of São Paulo, in the capital, it does not exceed 16°C. The temperature also drops a little inland, due to the entry of colder winds from the south quadrant.

In the Midwest of the country, firm weather prevails, with low levels of air humidity, but there are chances of quick and fleeting rains in the south and southwest of Mato Grosso do Sul. Temperatures rise in the afternoon and, once again, Cuiabá and Goiânia are the hottest and driest capitals in the Midwest; however, temperatures decrease in Mato Grosso do Sul due to the cold winds blowing from the south quadrant.

In the North, it rains at various times of the day in the northwest and west of AM and north of RR, including Boa Vista. In the capital of Pará, Belém, the predicted rains are isolated and temporary. In Palmas, Rio Branco and Porto Velho, the weather is steady throughout Sunday (4th). And in Manaus and Macapá, rain showers can come with thunderstorms. In the Northeast, from the south coast of the state of Bahia to the coast of Paraíba, temporary rains. It rains at various times of the day in João Pessoa and Natal. On the other hand, in the northeastern interior, steady weather continues to predominate.