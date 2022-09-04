Compare the 1st photo of Jupiter with the click made by James Webb

The first photo of Jupiter was taken in 1879. At the time, of course, there was no internet, and the person responsible for the click – Irish astronomer Agnes Mary Clerke – had to share the image in her book “A Popular History of Astronomy during the Nineteenth Century”.

Times have changed. In August of this year, NASA published on its official website a new photo of Jupiter made by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This time, the whole world had the chance to look at the planet in detail and understand what each of its colors means.

Who put the clicks side by side was the astronomer Jasmine Singh. In her networks, the scientist took the opportunity to show the progress made by science in the last 142 years. Check out:

The earliest image ever taken of Jupiter in 1879 vs. the most recent composite image of Jupiter taken by JWST: pic.twitter.com/we2HRTe49S — Jasmine 🌌🔭 (@astro_jaz) August 27, 2022

Before and After Jupiter

The 1879 photo is upside down. So the black spot seen at its top is actually equivalent to the white circle seen at the bottom of the current image.

This part of Jupiter is known as the Great Red Spot – a region where the biggest storms in the Solar System form. When the first click was made, it was estimated that up to three Earths could be placed within this space. Today, only one planet Earth would fit there.

James Webb’s photo also shows the auroras that form at Jupiter’s poles, represented by the color orange. As if that weren’t enough, a second click of the planet also reveals the rings of Jupiter and two of its 79 moons, called Amalthea and Adrastea.

The James Webb is the most powerful telescope in operation today. In addition to the impressive picture of Jupiter, he also detected the most distant galaxy in the universe and recently captured his 1st image of a planet outside the Solar System.