Contest 2516: Mega-Sena accumulates and can pay BRL 60 million – 09/03/2022 – Daily life

There was no winner of the Mega-Sena contest 2,516, drawn on Saturday night (3) by Caixa Econômica Federal, in São Paulo. Thus, the accumulated value for the draw next Thursday (8) should reach R$ 60 million.

The numbers drawn at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, were: 49 – 17 – 53 – 51 – 08 – 52

According to Caixa, 94 people got five numbers right. Each one will receive just over R$ 49 thousand. Another 6,665 bets reached four correct numbers and each one will receive BRL 988.29.

BETS

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

The probability of success for those who make a six-number bet (worth R$ 4.50) on the Mega-Sena is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).