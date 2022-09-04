Corinthians lineup: Vítor Pereira ends preparations to face Inter | Corinthians

On Saturday afternoon, Corinthians ended the preparations for the game against Internacional, for the 25th of the Brasileirão. The duel is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time) on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena.

The coach Vítor Pereira initially commanded a work of possession of the ball in a reduced space and later it hit plays of dead ball, both offensive and defensive.

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Vítor Pereira at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Embezzlement in the last game, Raul Gustavo, with pain in the adductor of the right thigh, and Adson, with pain in the pubic region, did not have their situations updated and should be doubts until this weekend’s match. In addition to them, Maycon continues to do strength training seeking to return as soon as possible.

Roni, Giuliano and Júnior Moraes, others who were absent in the match against Bragantino, last Monday, are already recovered and training normally with the squad.

For this match, Vítor Pereira will not have Du Queiroz, suspended with the third yellow card. Cantillo, Ramiro and Roni are the options for the vacancy.

With this, the coach can bring the following lineup: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Roni or Ramiro), Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

This Sunday’s game is a direct confrontation between teams fighting for the top positions of the Brasileirão. Corinthians is fourth with 42 points, the same score as Inter, fifth by the tiebreaker criteria.

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

