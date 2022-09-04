Corinthians performs last training session before the duel with Internacional; see possible lineup

This Saturday, Corinthians trained at CT Joaquim Grava in order to prepare for the confrontation against Internacional, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Vítor Pereira led the activity that prioritized improving Timão’s possession of the ball

The training was divided into three parts. First, the Corinthians squad performed a warm-up. After the activity, the players were taken to a field at CT Joaquim Grava. Vítor Pereira promoted a ball possession training.

Finally, the Portuguese coach commanded a set-piece activity, both offensively and defensively. After the end of training, the Corinthians squad went to the Hilton hotel, in the capital of São Paulo, where Timão will be concentrated until game time.

A possible Corinthians for this Sunday’s match has Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Fausto and Renato Augusto; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Silva (Adson) and Yuri Alberto

The confrontation is decisive for the future of Corinthians in the competition. Timão is fourth in the Brasileirão with 32 points, the same score as Internacional. Therefore, the duel is worth the permanence of Timão among the four best teams of the national tournament.

