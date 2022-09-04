Corinthians vs Internacional: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

It is the famous game of “six points”. Timão and Colorado are in fourth and sixth position, respectively, both with 42 points conquered. Timão is above the number of victories. Important direct confrontation for the aspirations of the teams in the championship.

Timão arrives on the field after finding the way to victory in the last match against Bragantino. Adding the necessary three points, he took the fourth position of Inter himself, who also won. Now, Vítor Pereira’s team wants to try to open a difference from a direct rival and touch the leader Palmeiras.

Inter comes from three consecutive victories over Fluminense, Avaí and Juventude. Coach Mano Menezes had a whole week to prepare the team. This Sunday’s duel is key to Inter’s pretensions, which, despite the distance to leader Palmeiras, still dreams of winning the Brasileirão.

+ See the Brazilian Championship table

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Broadcast: Globe (for SP, RS, SC, PR, GO, TO, MS, MT, BA, SE, AL, PE, PB, MA, PA, AM, RO, AC, RR, AP, DF, PE and Varginha-MG) with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Ricardinho, and Premiere (for all Brazil) with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson. Globoplay also displays the match.

Real time: O ge tracks all the moves in the game – click here to follow.

Henrique Fernandes projects Corinthians vs Inter for the 25th round of the Brasileirão

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

With five rare days of training between one game and another, Vítor Pereira can use maximum strength against Inter – despite probable absences like Raul Gustavo, Adson and Maycon. With a little more rest time, the coach must repeat practically the entire lineup.

The only changes should happen on the left side, with the already known rotation, which is in the turn of Fábio Santos, and in the midfield, with Du Queiroz suspended, with Cantillo, Roni and Ramiro as options.

Who is out: Du Queiroz (suspended for the third yellow card), Raul Gustavo (thigh adductor muscle pain), Adson (pubic pain) and Maycon (strength training at the gym).

hanging: Fausto Vera, Giovane, Giuliano and Raul Gustavo.

Likely Escalation: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Roni or Ramiro), Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

2 of 3 Corinthians likely lineup for the game against Internacional, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge Probable lineup of Corinthians for the game against Internacional, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: ge

+ See more news from Corinthians

Internacional – Coach: Mano Menezes

The lineup will not present any news. The team will be the same that started against Juventude. Author of two goals in the previous round, Johnny, who feeds the dream of playing in the World Cup for the USA team, remains in the team, as well as Mauricio.

The attacking duo formed by Wanderson and Alemão is the hope of goals. Behind, the defensive quartet – Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê – is undefeated. Mano Menezes’ team has not conceded a goal in four matches.

hanging: Keiller, Bustos, Mercado, Kaique Rocha, Thauan Lara, Gabriel, Liziero, Johnny, De Pena, Mauricio and Alan Patrick

Probable lineup: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, De Pena and Mauricio; Wanderson and German

+ See more news from Internacional