Corinthians welcomes Internacional in a direct fight for the Brazilian’s G4; know everything

Corinthians welcomes Internacional this Sunday in an important direct duel for the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The match takes place at 16:00 at Neo Química Arena. The duel, valid for the 25th round of the tournament, marks the meeting of the fourth-placed team, Timão, with the sixth.

The two teams are tied with 42 points, but Corinthians is ahead by the number of victories – 12 to 11. Therefore, the result of the confrontation in Itaquera defines who will get closer to the leader Palmeiras – the team has 50 points, eight more than the two combatants this Sunday.

The meeting between Corinthians and Internacional carries a recent history of rivalry. In recent years, the two teams have been involved in several controversies that inflamed both fans. The last fact on the list was the hiring of Yuri Alberto, who played for the gaucho team in 2020 – remember the cases here.

In addition, Corinthians defends an important brand at Neo Química Arena: Internacional never managed to emerge victorious from the alvinegro stadium. So far, there are eight matches that have resulted in four draws and four defeats.

To prepare the fans for this Sunday's confrontation, the main details of Corinthians and Internacional are below.

Escalation

The main absence of Vítor Pereira is the midfielder Du Queiroz. The player is suspended for the third yellow card. In addition to him, Raul Gustavo, with pain in his right thigh, and Adson, with pain in the pubic region, remain in doubt since Corinthians did not update their respective tables. Maycon, who is doing strength training to return after injury, and Paulinho, who is recovering from surgery, are certain absences.

On the other hand, the Corinthians coach can count on the return of Roni, Júnior Moraes and Giuliano, who did not play against Red Bull Bragantino.

With that, a possible Corinthians for this Sunday’s match has Cássio; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Ramiro), Fausto and Renato Augusto; Róger Guedes, Gustavo Silva (Adson) and Yuri Alberto.

Arbitration

Braulio da Silva Machado, FIFA referee, will be primarily responsible for refereeing the match between Corinthians and Internacional. The Santa Catarina native will be assisted by Kleber Lucio Gil, also FIFA, and Henrique Neu Ribeiro. The video referee will be Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro, and he is also part of the FIFA team.

Streaming

This Sunday’s duel will feature two television broadcast options. In open channels, the exhibition is on behalf of TV Globo for almost all of Brazil – Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, for example, will follow other games. Furthermore, the game will be shown by Premierepay-per-view channel.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 11 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 15 Sep,

Thu, 20:00 Corinthians vs Fluminense

Broadcast: Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 18 Sep,

Sun, 18:00 America-MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 28 Sep,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 01 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Cuiabá

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 04 Oct,

Tue, 21:30 Youth x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 08 Oct,

Sat, 21:00 Corinthians vs Athletico PR

Broadcast: Premiere and Sportv Brazilian 16 Oct,

Sun, 4:00 pm Goiás x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

