Covid: moving average of deaths stands at 125 and drops to 16 days – 09/03/2022

The moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 was today at 125 and maintains a downward trend that has lasted 16 days. According to the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part, 68 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The data show that the moving average varied -16% compared to 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates high; below -15%, as today, means a decline, and between 15% and -15%, signals stability.

The moving average is calculated from the average number of deaths — or cases — over the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most effective way of measuring the evolution of the disease.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has accumulated 684,414 deaths. The total number of cases accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic is 34,515,431.

Three regions show a drop in the moving average of deaths: Central-West (-48%), Northeast (-32%) and South (-22%). The Southeast, on the other hand, had stability, with -1%, while the North had a high, of 21%.

In relation to the federation units, four show acceleration in the moving average, six are stable and another 16 are in decline.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: drop (-55%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-18%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (328%)

North region

Amazonas: stability (7%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (3%)

Pernambuco: stability (-9%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-67%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso: stability (-8%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-29%)

South region

Paraná: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-31%)

Santa Catarina: drop (-32%)

government data

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil recorded 92 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as shown in the bulletin released today (3) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 684,354 deaths nationwide.

According to the data provided by the ministry, there were 11,722 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, which made the total number of infected rise to 34,467,867 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.