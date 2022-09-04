Criolo show has protests against Bolsonaro

As on the first day, political demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took place at Rock in Rio on its second night.

In Criolo’s show, on the Sunset stage, the audience led a chorus against the president of “Hey, Bolsonaro, vai take no c*”, just like it happened at the Sepultura show yesterday.

Criolo did not comment directly on the demonstration, but after the screams, he said “May we celebrate a new tomorrow, in another way”.

Yesterday, the first day of the festival also had protests against racism and a tribute to Marielle.

On stage, Criolo also received the singer Mayra Andrade.

At the end of the show, the audience again demonstrated against the president, shouting “Fora Bolsonaro”.

Rock in Rio 2022: day two has electronic scene and rap in charge