Criolo show has protests against Bolsonaro
09/03/2022 19:51updated on 03/09/2022 20:22
As on the first day, political demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took place at Rock in Rio on its second night.
In Criolo’s show, on the Sunset stage, the audience led a chorus against the president of “Hey, Bolsonaro, vai take no c*”, just like it happened at the Sepultura show yesterday.
Criolo did not comment directly on the demonstration, but after the screams, he said “May we celebrate a new tomorrow, in another way”.
Yesterday, the first day of the festival also had protests against racism and a tribute to Marielle.
On stage, Criolo also received the singer Mayra Andrade.
At the end of the show, the audience again demonstrated against the president, shouting “Fora Bolsonaro”.
Rock in Rio 2022: day two has electronic scene and rap in charge
1 / 9
Audience on the 2nd day of the festival
The public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio!
Zô Guimarães/UOL
two / 9
Audience arrives for the 2nd day
Public arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio! Today the attractions vary between the electronic scene and the rap
Zô Guimarães/UOL
3 / 9
L7nnon on the Sunset Stage
Rapper L7nnon performed this afternoon at the Sunset Stage, on the second day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
4 / 9
Papatinho, MC’S Ariel, Cidinho
Rappers Papatinho, MC’S Ariel, Cidinho and Doca took to the Sunset Stage for the second day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
5 / 9
Alok on the World Stage
DJ Alok opened the second day of shows at the Mundo Stage of Rock in Rio.
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
6 / 9
DJ Alok on the World Stage
DJ Alok gave a beautiful performance on Palco Mundo, on the second day of concerts at Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
7 / 9
Audience enjoys Alok’s show
The audience went crazy with DJ Alok’s show on the Mundo Stage, earlier this Saturday night, at Rock in Rio. The DJ asked the audience to turn on the cell phone light and the show was formed
Playback/Globoplay
8 / 9
Creole
Rapper Criolo stirred the audience on the second day of Rock in Rio
Playback/Globoplay
9 / 9
Criolo sings with Mayra Andrade
Rapper Criolo called singer Mayra Andrade to go up and sing on the Mundo Stage with him the song “Ogum, ogum”
Playback/Globoplay
