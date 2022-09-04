Criolo walks through career hits, welcomes Mayra Andrade and sings Gilberto Gil at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Many people take advantage of a festival like Rock in Rio to put on a hit show, just hits. Most, in fact.

Criolo also used this strategy this Saturday (3), but he did well to add a competent band in the mission to revisit his career.

The rapper from Grajaú, in the south of São Paulo, opened with “Subirosdoistiozin”, from the album “Nó na Orelha”, which projected his name on the national scene in 2011. And already set the tone for what would be the first part of the show.

1 of 2 Criolo performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP Criolo performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP

“Fencing Dodge”, “Summon Your Buddha” and “Grajauex” followed suit and were well received by the public.

“This achievement is not exclusive to me, it is an achievement of a generation of MCs who are turning 50 years old, who have always dreamed of singing rap. It is an achievement for us, for our people”, he said at the beginning.

On stage, an LED cube was an interesting way to change the structure and look. The projections were useful with the lyrics of “Pretos Gando Dinheiro Incomodam Demais”, from the latest album “Sobre Viver”.

Despite being new, the song was sung by most of the audience. The rapper even received a standing ovation more than three times throughout the show, which lasted just over an hour.

In “Não Existe Amor em SP” and “Cartão de Visita”, the synthesizers of Daniel Ganjaman, musical director who was in the band, and the keyboard of Marcelo Maita stood out.

As is common at Sunset, a stage dedicated to meetings, Criolo received Mayra Andrade, a Cape Verdean singer, in “Ogum Ogum”. It was the first time they sang the song together live.

Afterwards, Criolo left the stage for her to sing “Tan Kalakatan”, in Creole. As it was a long track and little known by the public, the energy of the show cooled down a little.

He and DJ Dandan returned to the stage to sing “Andar com Fé”, by Gilberto Gil, with Mayra.

“We love you, Gil”, said Criolo about the 80-year-old artist who will close the Sunset Stage this Sunday (4).

In the final stretch, the rapper entered the sambas of the album “Espiral de Illusion”, from 2017.

The song “Missed Boy”, which has the phrase “spoiled boys cannot rule the nation”, generated a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro. The screams lasted approximately 20 seconds.

Criolo climbed to the top of the cube and sings the song from there. In the background, the flag of Brazil is designed in red.

Ricardo Rabelo, musician of Pagode da 27, samba circle of Grajaú, participated playing cavaco. The group is an important part of the rapper’s history.

“Nas Águas” is the last song of the show and goes great with the full band. “Long live rap, long live funk, long live black music from Brazil”, says the rapper in the final moments.

Now yes, the tour of Criolo’s career is complete. And what a career, let’s agree.