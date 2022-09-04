Crisis? High consumption pattern of the elite keeps the luxury market on the rise in Brazil

Just imagine: going to a dealership and buying a R$1 million Porsche or buying a R$6 million mansion. There is also the possibility of getting a grant for around R$23,000 or finishing the work on the house with a front door of at least R$30,000. Certainly the values ​​escape the reality of a large part of the Brazilian population and fit only in distant dreams and desires. But the fact is that purchases like the aforementioned examples are common for the slice of the Brazilian elite that, even in the midst of the worsening economic crisis since mid-2021, keeps the so-called luxury market on the rise.

Across the country, sales in this segment grew by up to 50% last year, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Luxury Companies (Abrael). The growth was also verified by Front Row, a luxury goods marketplace company, which achieved a 78% jump in revenue last year, compared to 2020. The movement is so intense that impacts even thrift stores . In Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region, it is not difficult to find examples that prove the maintenance of the commercial habits of the richest in the country.

In civil construction, the balance sheet of the Civil Construction Industry Union of Minas Gerais (Sinduscon) showed that the market for real estate with a value from R$ 3 million in BH and the metropolitan region is on the rise. The number of units launched in this price range grew 24% in the first five months of this year in Greater BH, compared to 2021.

The businessman Paulo Henrique Calixto is a partner at the real estate company Só Mansões, which operates, among other locations, in the region of Nova Lima, in Greater BH. He says that the market was gradually growing both for the purchase and sale of finished properties, as well as for the sale of land for construction in condominiums. “But during the period of the pandemic, this growth occurred on an exponential scale. As our company specializes in houses and lots in condominiums, we enjoy above-average growth,” said Calixto.

For those who want to buy a house, the values ​​range from R$ 2 million and can exceed R$ 7 million. In recent months, the result remained positive, according to the businessman, even under the interference of the high in the productive costs of civil construction. According to Sinduscon, inflation approached 40% between January and May. “In some condominiums, the most sought after on the market, the sale price per m² of properties also followed this range of appreciation in relation to the m² of the construction cost, thus not significantly impacting the sales volume in this segment that was already in development. growing,” he added.

Operating in a similar market, Cinex Arch, a specialty in aluminum doors and frames made in high-standard Italian technology made to order in BH, also has superior results this year. The person responsible for the franchise in the capital, Pedro Paulo Penido, estimates a high of 30% to 50% in demand this year. “Our target audience is a high-income customer profile, a customer who will invest to have the best product in the world in terms of technology and performance”, he explains.

In the mix of products available to customers, there are doors for the entrance of houses in condominiums that reach prices of R$ 50 thousand and R$ 80 thousand. In this case, they are structures about 6 meters high, he said. “We work in a segment that was highly valued during the pandemic, because consumers’ eyes turned to their well-being and quality of life. And this new look at living, as the house became a home office, gym, brought a lot of benefits and warmed up our segment,” she added.

exposed inequality

The scenario, according to the economist and MBA professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Roberto Kanter, reflects a chronic problem in Brazilian society of social and economic inequalities that ended up wide open with different behavior during the crisis period. “Brazil has one of the most unfair social pyramids in the world. A micro portion of the population has an income that is equivalent to a huge share of the base,” he says.

Without going into the merits of the acquisition of assets and the financial condition of those who feed the luxury market, the professor says that maintaining consumption at a high standard has a direct interface with the status among people who have the same condition. “The more privileged class has a habit of exercising self-indulgence very often. It’s the famous I deserve. So, it’s a class that, right or wrong, without judgment of character, she deserves all the time”, adds the professor.

A way out to placate the social scenario of inequalities could come from the promotion of social justice in the country, with taxation of large fortunes and dividends, he argues. Kanter cited the example of Petrobras, which distributed R$ 87 billion in profits to shareholders in the second quarter of the year, an amount that is not subject to any taxation.

“In Brazil, we were educated to expect the government to deliver social justice. And as long as that thought persists, I think the pyramid will remain as it is. The only way for us to move at the base of the pyramid is if society, as a whole, expresses itself and takes a stand, is more supportive, and tries to get out of its comfort zone”, suggests the professor, even though he finds it difficult to get the idea out of the way. from the utopian field to a real realization.

‘Loyal customers’

While a large part of the population that plans to change or acquire a car has done a lot of research, given the valuation on new and used ones, many do not care about the price and even exchange cars valued at R$ 1 million every two months. The statement was made by Áureo Eustáquio Brandão, managing partner of AvantGarde, a high-end vehicle dealership on Raja Gabaglia Avenue, in the Center-South region of the capital.

There, about 80% of the stock, made up of premium and super sports brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and Bentley, needs to be renewed monthly. The average ticket of customers is R$ 800 thousand. To give you an idea, the best-selling car is a Porsche 911, whose price fluctuates between R$ 800 thousand and R$ 2 million. “Usually they are people with a very high purchasing power, and who are passionate about cars. They always exchange wanting new experiences, novelties. They are loyal customers who are always coming back”, he exemplifies.

At the same pace as the real estate sector, the pandemic intensified the heating of the market. “Consumers could not travel, the money in the bank was not yielding as much because interest rates were low and this affected people psychologically and led them to buy objects they wanted, but which they did not allow themselves to have before. And with that, we doubled our billings in 2020, compared to 2019”, says Eustáquio. The scenario was maintained in 2021 and remains this year, with maintenance forecast until the beginning of 2023.

Founded 18 years ago, the concessionaire even registers the best results. “We are at the highest point in the history of store structure, amount of stock, number of customers and sales”, reported Áureo.