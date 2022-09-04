Cristina Kirchner says she didn’t notice a frustrated attack







Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian photo: Reuters

Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, said she did not realize that a man had pointed a gun to her head last Thursday night (1st), as she greeted supporters at the entrance to her home in Buenos Aires.

In testimony to judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, who is handling the case, Cristina said that she did not notice the frustrated attack “at any time” and that she only understood what had happened when she entered the house.

The vice president’s gesture of lowering her head after the gun failed to fire was to pick up a book that had fallen to the floor. In fact, the images show that Cristina remains apparently calm after the thwarted attack.

The author of the crime, Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a Brazilian citizen residing in Argentina since the 1990s, was arrested in flagrante delicto and will answer for attempted murder. The aggressor refused to respond to questions from the Justice.

Montiel had already passed the police in 2021 for carrying a non-conventional weapon and is commercially registered as a provider of “free-of-charge urban and suburban self-propelled transport service”, a category corresponding to app drivers.

Argentine police found 100 firearm bullets in the attacker’s house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and also seized a series of personal documents.