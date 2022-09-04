Cruzeiro has three novelties in the related list for the game with Cricima

Cruzeiro has three novelties among those related to the game against Cricima, this Sunday (4), at 4 pm, in Mineiro. Coach Paulo Pezzolano summoned left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Chay and striker Stnio for the duel for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Marquinhos Cipriano was once again listed by Pezzolano on Cruzeiro

Released this Saturday afternoon (3), the day before the match, the list, on the other hand, does not include the names of defender Wagner, midfielders Fernando Canesin and Pedro Castro and forward Rodolfo. The first two also did not travel to So Lus, in Maranho, where Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Sampaio Corra, last Tuesday (30).

Regarding the duel against Bolivia Querida, the expectation that Cruzeiro will have at least two changes among the starting 11. The main change should be the return of left-back Matheus Bidu, who was spared most of the game in Maranho.

Thus, a probable Cruzeiro for the duel against Cricima has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Daniel Jr or Jaj), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Serie B leader with 58 points, Cruzeiro wants to win as a gift to his fans, who will fill Mineiro, but also to get even closer to the elite access of Brazilian football.