Cruzeiro has three novelties in the related list for the game with Cricima

Cruzeiro has three novelties among those related to the game against Cricima, this Sunday (4), at 4 pm, in Mineiro. Coach Paulo Pezzolano summoned left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Chay and striker Stnio for the duel for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.
Cruzeiro closes preparation for game against Cricima
Regarding the duel against Bolivia Querida, the expectation that Cruzeiro will have at least two changes among the starting 11. The main change should be the return of left-back Matheus Bidu, who was spared most of the game in Maranho.
Serie B leader with 58 points, Cruzeiro wants to win as a gift to his fans, who will fill Mineiro, but also to get even closer to the elite access of Brazilian football.
Cruise related list
goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita
defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and Z Ivaldo
sides: Geovane Jesus, Marquinhos Cipriano, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina
midfielders: Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Willian Oliveira, Chay and Daniel Jr
attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jaj, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stnio