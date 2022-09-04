Cruzeiro vs Criciúma: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Cruzeiro and Criciúma face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 28th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B. O ge tracks all bids in Real Time, with exclusive videos (click here to access).

+ See the updated table of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Cruzeiro is back in Mineirão, after almost a month since the last time. Due to events at the stadium, he had to send the games against Chapecoense and Náutico at Mané Garrincha and Independência, respectively. The team has 100% success in the stadium, which is one of the strengths for the match. The audience is expected to be close to 60,000 people.

Criciúma enters the field motivated by the victory of Grêmio in the previous round. And faced with one of the giants in the national competition, he wants to surprise and add the three points to get closer to 45, the magic number pointed out by mathematicians to guarantee permanence. The Santa Catarina team has 37 points and currently occupies the ninth place.

Streaming: Globo (for MG), with narration by Rogério Corrêa and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Janette Mara Arcanjo; SporTV and Premiere, with narration by DanDan Pereira and comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino and Sérgio Xavier.

Cruzeiro – Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

It is the game in which the coach will have more players at his disposal, in the entire Série B. João Paulo and Waguininho, in physical transition, are the only absences. There is a possibility that Chay will return to midfield, after being out for a hit to the thigh. Bidu and Wesley Gasolina should also return to the team, after being spared for physical load control. In this case, Rafa Silva and Geovane Jesus leave.

Likely lineup: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu, Wesley Gasolina, Daniel Jr. (Chay) and Bruno Rodrigues; Ed

Who is out: João Paulo and Waguininho (in transition).

João Paulo and Waguininho (in transition). hanging: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Neto Moura, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Cabral and Willian Oliveira.

2 of 4 Probable Cruise to face Criciúma — Photo: ge Probable Cruise to face Criciúma — Photo: ge

+ More Cruise news

Criciúma – Coach: Cláudio Tencati

With no suspensions or injuries in relation to the team that won Grêmio, the Tigre commander should make just one change to make the scheme more defensive. He will remove Thiago Alagoano and put Rômulo among the 11 holders.

Likely lineup: Gustavo; Cristovam, Rodrigo, Zé Marcos and Hélder; Serrato, Arilson and Rômulo; Fellipe Mateus, Caio Dantas and Hygor.

Who is out: Claudinho, Léo Costa and Tiago Marques (injured).

Claudinho, Léo Costa and Tiago Marques (injured). hanging: Arilson, Caio Dantas, Claudinho, Bocanegra, Léo Costa, Rafael Bilu and Rodrigo.

3 of 4 Probable Criciúma to face Cruzeiro — Photo: ge Likely Criciúma to face Cruzeiro — Photo: ge

+ More news from Criciúma

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Marielson Alves Silva (BA) Assistant 1: Jucimar dos Santos Dias (BA)

Jucimar dos Santos Dias (BA) Assistant 2: Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA)

Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA) VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP) Fourth referee: Vinicius Gomes do Amaral (MG)