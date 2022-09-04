Cruzeiro welcomes Criciúma with Ronaldo in the crowd and Mineirão packed

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro will meet Mineirão and its fans again after games as home team at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, and at Independência Expecting a record attendance at Mineirão in 2022, Cruzeiro welcomes Criciúma, this Sunday (4), at 4 pm, in a game valid for the 28th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

More than 60,000 tickets were sold in advance for the duel, which will be closely monitored by Ronaldo. Majority shareholder of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro, the Phenomenon will be present in the Gigante da Pampulha.

The biggest audience at Mineirão this season already belongs to Cruzeiro. On July 12, when the miners were defeated 3-0 by Fluminense, in the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, 58,844 fans attended the stadium.

Among Cruzeirenses, the game against Criciúma is treated as the first big party for practically guaranteed access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. If you defeat the Tiger, the Fox will reach 61 points. The 5th place in the table will hardly be able to overcome this mark until the end of the competition.

Cruise changes

Criciúma

Cruise changes Today, Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B with 58 points – 8 more than the vice-leader Bahia and 17 more than Londrina, the first team outside the G4. If they win Criciúma, Raposa can open an impressive 20 points of advantage to Tubarão, who ended up defeated by Operário by 1 to 0 this Saturday (3), in Ponta Grossa, Paraná.

Against Criciúma, Cruzeiro should have at least two changes in relation to the team that drew 1-1 with Sampaio Corrêa, last Tuesday (30), at Castelão, in São Luís, in Maranhão.

The main one is the return of left-back Matheus Bidu, spared most of the game against Bolivia Querida. On the right side, the tendency is for Wesley Gasolina, holder in the 4-0 victory over Náutico, for the 26th round, to return to the starting 11.

The great mystery in the formation of the team is in the attack. Bruno Rodrigues and Edu are practically guaranteed presence, but the third name is unknown. Daniel Jr, Jajá and Luvannor fight for the vacancy. Lincoln, Rafa Silva, Stênio and even Chay are also options for the sector.

“Competition has increased a lot during the year, (now) it is the period when we have more people to play up front. This is important for the club and good for Paulo (Pezzolano) and for the committee, who have pieces to modify the system and change it during the games”, evaluated Edu throughout the week.

With an eye on the offensive power of the celestial team, coach Cláudio Tencati is studying to reinforce the marking in the midfield. During the week, in the preparation activities for the game, the coach tested the midfielder Rômulo in the vacancy of the midfielder Thiago Alagoano.

If the modification is confirmed, Tencati will arm his team with a trio of midfielders formed by Marcos Serrato, Arilson and Rômulo. Fellipe Mateus is the favorite to complete Tigre’s midfield.

In the last round, Criciúma defeated Grêmio 2-0 at Heriberto Hülse, in Santa Catarina. Tigre comes to the duel against Cruzeiro as the 9th place in the table, with 37 points.

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina (Geovane), Filipe Machado, Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor (Daniel Jr or Jajá), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu. Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Criciúma

Gustavo; Cristovam, Rodrigo, Zé Marcos and Hélder; Marcos Serrato, Arilson, Rômulo (Thiago Alagoano) and Fellipe Mateus; Hygor and Caio Dantas. Coach: Claudio Tencati

Reason: 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and time: September 4, 2022 (Sunday) at 4pm

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

assistants: Jucimar dos Santos Dias (BA) and Daniella Coutinho Pinto (BA)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)