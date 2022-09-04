Deadline for sending declaration is extended!

The deadline for registered self-employed truck drivers to send the Ministry of Labor and Social Security the self-declaration of cargo transport. That way, they can try to get the Truck Driver Assistance of R$ 1 thousand, to be paid between August and December 2022.

Read more: Auxílio Caminhoneiro returns with a new installment in SEPTEMBER; check the date

Until then, the initial deadline for sending the document was until August 29. Self-declared carriers who have an active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), linked to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), but who have not had a record of road transport operation can fill out the self-declaration. in 2022.

How does self-declaration work?

The self-employed truck driver, in the self-declaration, must state that he meets the legal requirements required to receive the benefit of R$ 1 thousand and that he is qualified to carry out road transport of cargo.

He must also inform the National Registry of Motor Vehicles (Renavam) of the vehicle that is registered with the ANTT. In addition, both the National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF must be valid.

Payment of Truck Driver Allowance

If eligible for the benefit, the driver will receive the first two installments (referring to the months of July and August), together with the payment of the third installment of the benefit, related to September, totaling the withdrawal of R$ 3 thousand in one go. .

To those who received the first two rounds on August 9th, and now on September 6th, the third round will only be paid on the 24th of this month.

How to send the self-declaration?

Self-employed carriers must complete the Self-Declaration of the TAC Registration Term through the Emprega Brasil Portal. For access, you must be registered on the gov.br platform. Another alternative is to use the Digital Work Card application.