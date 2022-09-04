Deafness due to heart problems: is it possible? – 09/04/2022

“I stopped listening after experiencing a heart complication.” The statement may sound strange to some, but the truth is that it really can happen: while there is no direct causal relationship between cardiovascular disease and hearing loss, there is a body of evidence that suggests there is a link between them, including several studies being carried out over the last few years.

One of them, conducted by Harvard University (USA), identified a significant correlation between heart disease and hearing damage. According to the survey, hearing loss is 54% more common in people with heart complications.

In another study, published in the American Journal of Audiology (2010), the authors reviewed several studies carried out in the period of 60 years on cardiovascular health and its influence on the hearing issue. The findings confirmed that poor cardiovascular health negatively affects both the peripheral and central auditory systems.

But what does heart health have to do with hearing?

The answer lies in blood circulation, one of the main functions of the heart. It is through the proper functioning of the organ that blood is pumped throughout the body. A problem in the distribution and our auditory system can also suffer the consequences.

The fact is that most cardiovascular disease is linked to damage to blood vessels, especially due to high blood pressure (hypertension) and stiff, narrow arteries (atherosclerosis) from high cholesterol levels. Problems that can cause blockages or ruptures of the vessels, leading to chest pain and even more serious consequences, such as a heart attack or stroke.

There are also disorders of the muscle, valves and rhythm of the heart that lead to other issues, such as heart failure (the heart cannot pump blood as it should). What does that mean? That an inefficient cardiovascular system can impair blood flow to the inner ear, causing long-term hearing loss.

Blood circulation in the ear

Although the ear is a powerful organ, it is also very sensitive. Irrigated by several arteries, it requires a constant flow of blood, rich in oxygen and nutrients, to maintain its functioning. The inner part of the ear is extremely small, which makes it more susceptible to any change in this flow.

What research shows is that a heart disease can reduce the blood that reaches the site, which, in turn, can cause damage to different parts of the auditory system, complications that result in damage to the neural auditory pathways (responsible for conducting information central auditory system) or permanent sensorineural hearing loss.

In short, it works like this: the hair cells of the cochlea (anterior portion of the labyrinth, located in the inner ear) are those that play an important role in translating the noises captured by our ears into electrical impulses, so that the brain interprets them as a recognizable sound.

Poor circulation and insufficient blood supply to the cochlea can damage and even destroy these cells. As they do not regenerate, the condition results in hearing loss. When this happens, it is possible that the individual also starts to hear tinnitus. That annoying sound that doesn’t go away.

That is, tinnitus, despite not being a disease, can indicate the presence of health complications or aggravation of issues involving the heart. We can say that it is an indication of metabolic (high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes) and cardiovascular problems. In addition, it is possible that it is derived from an ear disease, pharmacological, neurological and odontogenic issues (dysfunction in the jaw joint and surrounding muscles).

And here the problem goes further and can turn into a vicious cycle: this excessive noise over a long period can generate chronic stress, negatively affecting the heart and, consequently, hearing health. Thus, we can consider stress as a shared risk factor, since high levels of stress reduce the flow of blood and oxygen to vital organs, including both the heart and the auditory system.

Hearing problems from a stroke

A stroke, the popular stroke, occurs when the blood supply to the brain is blocked or interrupted for some reason, with vessels clogged or bursting.

If a stroke occurs in the areas responsible for what we hear, there is a high chance that the individual will experience negative changes in their hearing, which include difficulty recognizing words or sounds, perception that normal sounds are unusual or strange, and even “auditory hallucinations”. (hearing things that don’t exist).

Thick earlobe: true or false clue?

Thick earlobes (or a diagonal earlobe crease) can be another heart health warning. Known as “Frank’s sign”, the evidence became known to American physician Sanders Frank in 1973. He was the first to describe the possible association. Since then, numerous studies, including control groups, have investigated the relationship.

The justification is that thick earlobes contain fat and cholesterol and, in the same way that they are deposited there, they may also be compromising the inner lining of the arteries, increasing the risk of atherosclerosis (accumulation of fatty plaques). That is, these visible changes could indicate similar, but unseen, changes in the heart’s blood vessels.

The issue divides opinion. There are studies that defend and point to evidence for the relationship and others, however, that associate earlobe creases with a normal feature of the aging process. The truth is that this may even be an interesting sign to watch out for, but today we have other more significant and concrete risk factors to monitor diseases and complications that affect the heart and blood vessels.

When it comes to preventing and taking care of the cardiovascular system and, consequently, hearing health, it is essential to be aware of blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes, as well as maintain a physical exercise routine and a balanced diet. It is also essential to control weight, be aware of the family history of heart issues, avoid smoking, alcohol and other drugs, in addition to reducing stress levels, taking care of sleep and keeping up with the health checkup.