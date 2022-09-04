Death toll from unknown pneumonia in Argentina rises to 4 – 09/03/2022

A fourth patient affected by an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin died this Saturday in the Argentine city of Tucumán (north), according to the Ministry of Health of the homonymous province.

“This is a male patient, 48 years old, with comorbidities, who was hospitalized in a serious condition in the public sector,” the ministry said on its website.

Another seven people with symptoms of bilateral pneumonia, all linked to a private sanatorium where the outbreak was recorded, remain in intensive care or isolated in their homes, 1,300 km north of the Argentine capital.

An indication of the origin of the outbreak in that province was revealed on Saturday, when the local newspaper La Gaceta de Tucumán reported that samples taken from patients “have tested positive for legionella”, according to its website, citing unofficial sources at the Malbrán Institute in Buenos Aires.

The Malbrán state laboratory, where the samples were sent, has not yet officially commented. It is the most important of its kind in the country for the detection of infectious diseases.

Legionella bacteria are usually found in freshwater environments such as lakes and streams. They can cause what is known as legionnaires’ disease, a very serious type of atypical pneumonia with symptoms of fever and acute lung infection.

The biggest source of contagion is water sources and systems in large buildings, hospitals or hotels.

The count of infections since the outbreak began rose to 11 on Saturday. Of the 10 original cases, eight affected the health personnel of the private sanatorium.

Cases of covid-19, influenza or hantavirus were discarded from the first moment in the infectological tests.

