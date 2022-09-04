Debts can now be renegotiated; discounts are up to 99%

Several Brazilian students are already in debt due to the effects of the financial crisis that hits the country. With that in mind, the Federal Government launched a project that seeks to reduce these indebtedness and allow low-income students to be able to afford what was signed in the contract. One of the most effective ways proposed by the government is through the discount on late tuition.



With the measure, thousands of university students will be able to be contemplated and finally pay for the short films. In this article, check out how it all works.

What will be the FIES discount?

Starting this Thursday, September 1st, the Federal Government announces the possibility of discounts on one of the largest student financing programs, the FIES (Education Financing Fund). Students already enrolled and eligible will have a discount of up to 99% on debts incurred during the financing. The measure seeks to prevent these university students from having negative credit in the market and allow people who do not have good financial conditions to be able to pay the program’s debts.

In addition, it is important to mention that the discounts cover both non-defaulting students (with payments on time) as well as delinquent students (with installments in arrears). The main prerequisite is that the value of the late monthly fees with the new discount be paid in cash. Installments or any other types of payments will not be accepted.

See too: See how to get up to 99% DISCOUNT on Fies through the new app

Until when can you apply for the discount

Students covered by FIES will be able to request the discount until December 31, 2022, remotely. For this, it will be necessary to contact the box or Banco do Brasil, financial agents responsible for financing the program. Both Caixa and Banco do Brasil launched specific applications for subscribers to request the discount.

To download the Caixa Federal app, go to: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.fies&hl=en. If you need to place an order with BB, just download it at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.bb.android&hl=pt_BR&gl=US . Anyone who chooses Banco do Brasil needs to access the app, then click on the “Debt Solutions” option and then choose “FIES Renegotiation”.

Finally, it is also worth mentioning that those who are compliant (that is, who pay their bills on time, but may have some outstanding debt) may also receive a discount of up to 12% in relation to any debt from the past months.

See too: 99% discount on FIES renegotiation in 2022: deadline is open!