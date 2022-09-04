Demi Lovato talks back to pop rock (and Brazil): ‘I felt like I wouldn’t have a happy ending’ | Rock in Rio 2022

Demi Lovato is the attraction of one of the most pop days of the festival, with Justin Bieber as the headliner, but maybe it should be on a more rocker day. She returns to Brazil on the tour of the album “Holy Fvck”, with a pop punk vibe that would match the night of Green Day and Avril Lavigne.

Before the festival, she passes through São Paulo (August 30 and 31) and Belo Horizonte (September 2). The four shows will feature the new eighth album and rocker versions of previous songs like “Cool for the summer”, “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Heart Attack”.

The new songs are reminiscent of the good pop rock Disney of his early career, heard on “Don’t Forget”, the title track of his 2008 debut album.

“I see parts of myself and who I am today in that video and in that song,” Demi tells g1. “And to be honest, this is the song I have the most fun playing live. I think that definitely says something and I’m excited to play this song live.” So, can we say that you will sing it at Rock in Rio? “Yes I will.”

1 of 2 Demi Lovato in 2009 and 2022 — Photo: Disclosure Demi Lovato in 2009 and 2022 — Photo: Disclosure

Over the past five years, Demetria has sung swish reggaeton with Luis Fonsi (“Échame la Culpa”), dabbled in slick electronic music with DJ Marshmello (“OK Not to Be OK”) and showcased his R&B side alongside Ariana. Grande (“Met Him Last Night”). Now, all you want to know is rock.

“I’m a very fluid person and I’ve experimented with different genres of music over the years,” explains Demi, who announced in 2021 that she identifies as a gender-non-binary person. “I found something that resonates with me, because I went back to my roots. I went back to what I sang when I started making music.”

“For a while, I was singing songs that didn’t seem genuine to who I was”, he admits, but corrects himself later.

“It felt genuine at the time, but it wasn’t about my roots and my roots were definitely more pop rock, but I would say this album is more rocker.”

2 of 2 Demi Lovato releases the eighth album of her career, ‘Holly Fvck’ — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter of the singer Demi Lovato releases the eighth album of her career, ‘Holly Fvck’ — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter of the singer

Demi already knew the members of the bands Dead Sarah (hard rock trio) and Royal and The Serpent (more through indie rock), but she only met the emo singer Yungblud in the studio. “They definitely bring a rock vibe to the album and the energy is amazing.”

Released as a single the day before the singer turned 30 last week, “29” isn’t just about turning thirty. The singer opens up about a relationship she had with someone when she was 17 and he was 29.

“Being 30 is something that’s so exciting to me… because I feel like when you’re 20 you’re trying to figure yourself out. And in your 30’s you’re just becoming more secure in who you are. I get this chapter of open arms in my life.”

Rock in Rio 2022 in 1 minute: Demi Lovato

“29” will be in the final part of the show, as will “Happy Ending”, another one from the new album. For Demi, this is perhaps the most cathartic song of her career.

She has lines like “I’m sober and everyone’s proud, but I miss my addictions.” Demi sings that she is doing everything she can to have a happy ending, after suffering an overdose in 2018 and having spoken (and sung) openly about alcohol and drug addiction.