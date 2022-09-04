Diamond showers occur frequently on icy planets, study finds

posted on 09/02/2022 21:58



Studying material that even more closely resembles the composition of ice giants, the researchers found that oxygen enhances the formation of diamond rain – (credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory)

Diamond showers are an exotic type of precipitation on planets with lower temperatures. Despite seeming impractical, researchers have discovered that these rains may be more common than previously thought.

In a previous experiment, experts had simulated the extreme temperatures and pressures found deep within the ice giants Neptune and Uranus, and then demonstrated how diamond showers formed.

Investigating this process and with other materials at their disposal, scientists have found that the presence of oxygen makes the formation of diamonds more likely, allowing them to form and grow in a wider range of conditions and on more planets.

With more complete images of how rainfall is formed, on other planets and on Earth, the new study could lead to a new way of making nanodiamonds, which have a wide range of applications in drug delivery, medical sensors, non-invasive surgery, sustainable manufacturing and quantum electronics.

Using a method called X-ray diffraction, the researchers watched the atoms in the material rearrange themselves into tiny regions of diamond. They simultaneously used another method called small-angle scattering to measure how fast and large these regions grew.





With this additional method, the experts were able to determine that these diamond regions grew up to a few nanometers in width. They found that, with the presence of oxygen in the material, the nanodiamonds were able to grow at lower pressures and temperatures than previously observed.

From this, the researchers predict that the diamonds on Neptune and Uranus would become much larger than the nanodiamonds produced in these experiments — perhaps millions of carats by weight.

They also found evidence that, in combination with diamonds, superionic water can also form. Under these extreme conditions, water molecules separate and oxygen atoms form a crystal lattice in which hydrogen nuclei float freely. Because these floating nuclei are electrically charged, superionic water can conduct electrical current and could explain the unusual magnetic fields on Uranus and Neptune, for example.

Open doors for more discoveries

The findings could also bring new theories about planets in distant galaxies, as scientists now believe that ice giants are the most common form of planet outside our solar system. “We know that the Earth’s core is predominantly made of iron, but many experiments are still investigating how the presence of lighter elements can alter fusion conditions and phase transitions,” said scientist and collaborator Silvia Pandolfi.

“Our experiment demonstrates how these elements can change the conditions under which diamonds are forming in ice giants. If we want to model planets accurately, we need to get as close as possible to the actual composition of the planet’s interior.”

The next steps in the research are doing new experiments using liquid samples containing ethanol, water and ammonia — which Uranus and Neptune are mostly made of — which will bring them even closer to understanding exactly how diamond rain forms on other planets. “The fact that we can recreate these extreme conditions to see how these processes play out at very fast and very small scales is exciting,” said contributor Nicholas Hartley.