Did you become a waiter? Messi changes from his Barcelona days and has more assists than goals for PSG

Messi gave two more decisive passes in PSG’s 3-0 victory over Nantes on Saturday (3)

This Saturday (3), Lionel Messi gave two assists to Kylian Mbappe mark on PSG’s 3-0 victory over Nantes for the French Championship.

With that, the Argentine reached 6 decisive passes in 7 games for Paris this season. At the same time, he recorded 4 goals.

Since joining the French team, by the way, Messi has become more and more a “waiter”, giving more passes to his teammates than putting the ball in the net.

In his 1st season at PSG, the number 30 scored 14 assists and 11 goals in 34 duels.

Adding up everything he has done so far in Paris, they are 41 matches, with 20 decisive passes and 15 tries.

This performance differs greatly from what La Pulga did in the times of barcelona.

in your 17 seasons by the professional team of blaugranas, Never Messi ended a season with more assists than goals.

The only year this almost happened was 2007/08, when the star recorded 16 tries and 13 decisive passes.

The season in which Messi had the most assists at Barça was also the one with the most balls in the net: 2011/12.

On that occasion, the genius wrote down nothing less than 73 goals and 30 touches for teammates to score.