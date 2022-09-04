Director of The Callisto Protocol celebrates the practice of crunch

Developers work 6 days a week between 12 to 15 hours to finish the game

Glen Schofield, director of The Callisto Protocol, posted a controversial message online about the practice of crunch. According to him, Striking Distance developers work 6-7 days a week, between 12-15 hours, to finish the game. Schofield linked crunch to love for game development and deleted the tweet after being heavily criticized.

The Callisto Protocol is in the final stages of its development. The long hours of work are aimed at improving the game’s performance and fixing bugs. Fans, however, questioned whether, instead of crunch, it would not be more appropriate to postpone the game’s release, scheduled for December 2nd.

Director Links Crunch to Love for The Callisto Protocol

Controversially, the Message from Glen Schofield Associates Crunch Practice with Love for Game Development. Below you can see the full post:

I only talk about the game at events. We are working 6-7 days a week, no one is forcing us. Exhaustion, tiredness, Covid, but we are working. Bugs, errors, performance fixes. One last audio check. 12-15 hours a day. That’s gaming. Hard work. Lunch, eat working. you do it because you love

If the tweet’s proposal was to celebrate Striking Distance’s effort, the effect was the opposite. After the barrage of criticism, the director deleted the post and made no further comments. The Callisto Protocol is known as the spiritual successor to Dead Space. By the trailers, full of violence and death, You can see the similarity between the two games.

Striking Distance CTO Mark James recently revealed in an interview that the studio has considered putting the game on Game Pass. According to him, The Callisto Protocol is a single player game and doesn’t fit well in the service. James points out that multiplayer, GaaS, and open-world games are best. for him, the financial model does not fit the company’s plans.

With the strong expectation behind the survival horror game, it remains to be hoped that the practice of crunch is also not part of the studio’s financial model. The Callisto Protocol arrives on December 2nd for PC, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Source: Game Rant, Comic Book