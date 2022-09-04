Do you have high blood pressure? Then these benefits are for you!

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that the high pressure is one of the most common diseases among Brazilians, affecting more than 30 million people in the country. Along with her is hypertensionresponsible for thousands of deaths every year.

This disease, it is worth mentioning, can be quite silent and pose health risks. In view of this, the question remains of what benefits a person with this disease can receive today as soon as it is diagnosed.

Benefits for people suffering from hypertension

Here is a list of 4 benefits that people with high blood pressure and hypertension can enjoy:

1. Free medication in SUS

The patient who has hypertension should undergo treatment for the disease. In this case, the Unified Health System (SUS) comes into play, which distributes medicines free of charge through Basic Health Units (UBS). It is enough for the person to present the identity document and the medical prescription valid for 120 days.

2. Income Tax Exemption

According to Law 7,713 of 1998, if the hypertension gets worse and causes a heart problem, such as heart or coronary insufficiency, the person can request an exemption from paying the Income Tax (IR). Proof of the condition is made by means of a medical report.

3. Disability retirement

If the worker has suffered brain damage due to high blood pressure, and has been unable to work, he can apply for disability retirement, through medical expertise.

4. Sickness Allowance

Even if high blood pressure does not interfere with the person’s working life, some treatments may entitle the person to INSS sick pay or temporary disability benefits. This feature is intended for cases that can lead to more complex health problems that require more care, such as stroke.