Do you prefer Maria da Penha or a pistol?, says Bolsonaro to women

President spoke alongside the first lady at an event for the conservative female electorate in Rio Grande do Sul

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated this Saturday (3.Sep.2022) in the event “Women for life and family”, held in the pavilions of Fenac (National Federation of Culture), in Novo Hamburgo (RS), in another effort to bring the female electorate closer.

During his speech, Bolsonaro recalled a question asked to female voters previously: “Would you rather take the Maria da Penha Law out of your bag or a pistol?”.

The president said he approached women during his campaign and asked the question, comparing the use of firearms with the Maria da Penha Law, established to curb acts of physical, patrimonial, sexual, psychological and moral violence against women.

“Once, in my campaign, walking through Brazil, I approached some ladies on top of a place like this and asked the following: ‘Let’s say you’re alone at night, on a road, and suddenly your tire punctures. your car. You’ll have to fend for yourself, change the tire yourself. Suddenly, you realize that people are arriving who can cause you a problem. Would you rather take a pistol or the Maria da Penha Law out of your purse?’”declared.

Bolsonaro highlighted not being against the law, but said that carrying a gun is a “Warranty” so that the woman and her family do not suffer “violence at home”.

The president also used the firearms agenda to criticize former president Lula, his biggest rival in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. “He [Lula] says he will turn shooting clubs into a library”he said, in a critical tone.

Accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, the president extolled the achievements of his government for women and criticized agendas that, according to him, are related to the left, such as the legalization of drugs and the “gender ideology”in a nod to evangelicals.

At the event, the first lady spoke about the request of fellow presidential candidate, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) for her propaganda in support of her husband’s candidacy to be removed from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

While not directly quoting Tebet, Michelle said the persecution is “clear” when a woman “try to silence another woman”. Tebet claims that the propaganda carried out by Bolsonaro’s wife is “irregular”.

Michelle is key to the Liberal Party because of its positive image with the female electorate. The first lady now plays an important role in the Bolsonar reelection campaign, which has always used conservative agendas, related to “traditional family”.

According to last survey PowerDate, Lula has an advantage over Bolsonaro with regard to the female electorate. While Lula has 50% of women’s voting intentions, the current chief executive has 29%. As for the male audience, Bolsonaro leads with 44% against 37% for the PT.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 28 to 30, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06922/2022.

