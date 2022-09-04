‘Do you prefer to have a Maria da Penha Law in your bag or a pistol?’, says Bolsonaro at a women’s event

posted on 03/09/2022 18:53 / updated on 03/09/2022 19:12



(credit: Alan Santos/PR)

During a campaign in Novo Hamburgo (RS), this Saturday (03/9), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is a candidate for reelection, participated in an event exclusively for women, an audience in which he faces greater rejection. Alongside First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, he defended the easing of gun ownership as one of the actions aimed at women.

“When you need to change a tire alone on the street and people come your way, do you prefer to have a Maria da Penha Law or a pistol in your bag? And nobody here is against Maria da Penha. Our government was the one that most arrested machos”, she declared.





Michelle is her main bet in the campaign to get closer to the female electorate. During the event, she gave a speech centered on the Christian religion, saying that her husband’s Presidency is a mission sent by the Christian God and cited Nicaragua.

“We have a strong and courageous president who fights so that Brazil does not lose its freedom. We are living a spiritual war. Today is the time to talk about politics to continue being able to talk about Jesus. We women need to position ourselves as Christians”, said the First Lady.