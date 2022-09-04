Do you want PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance later this year? Find out what you can do

Formal private sector workers and public servants who meet the PIS/Pasep allowance requirements are entitled to an annual payment. Between the months of February and March 2022, the amounts were transferred to those who worked in 2020. Now, many people are waiting for the deposit of the 2021 PIS/Pasep allowance.

Originally, the 2020 amounts were supposed to have been transferred in 2021. However, the federal government chose to defer payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to fund other emergency programs during the period of the health crisis.

This caused the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance, which was supposed to come out in 2022, to also be delayed. That year, even with the expectation of making two deposits, the Union Budget allowed the transfer of only one round of the benefit. Despite this, there is an alternative to get the 2021 values ​​still in 2022.

Is it possible to receive the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance in 2022?

The last salary bonus that was paid within the correct dates was 2019, with transfers made in 2020. With the payment of the 2020 installments in 2020, there is a great chance that the 2021 benefit will only be passed on in 2023. However, the possibility of depositing this year has not been completely ruled out.

This is because a legislative idea is open in the Federal Senate that proposes the payment of the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance in the second half of 2022. The suggestion was given by citizen Charlesson Campos, resident of the state of Maranhão. According to him, the deposits should happen until December, with the aim of “avoiding further delays”.

The author of the proposal explains that passing the benefit to the next year “stop driving the economy and still delays a worker’s right”. In order for the legislative idea to be analyzed by the senators, first need to receive 20 thousand support of the population until the 14th of September.

Interested in voting for the idea should:

Access the Senate website where the legislative idea is located; Click on the green “Support” button; Confirm that you want to support the proposal; Log in to the platform or register; Confirm your decision again.

After the stipulated period, voting is closed and the proposal is archived if the number of supporters falls below the necessary level. So far, the text asking for the transfer of the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance in 2022 has just over 14,700 supporters.

What is a legislative idea?

A legislative idea is a suggestion made by a citizen through the e-Cidadania portal. The proposal may be for the creation, modification or extinction of a law. The idea is available on the internet for analysis by the population who can vote in favor of what was proposed.

The time to leave support is four months, as is happening with the suggestion of the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance. As a general rule, every legislative idea needs to receive 20,000 individual support to become a Legislative Suggestion. Upon acquiring this new status, the text is taken to the Human Rights Commission for analysis.

Who is entitled to the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance?

The payment schedule has not yet been released and the forecast is that the money will only be passed on to workers in 2023. Despite this, it is necessary to understand that the eligibility rules for the benefit remain maintained. Therefore, to be entitled to the PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance, you must:

Have worked for at least 30 days in the base year;

Have received remuneration of up to two minimum wages per month during the period worked;

Have your data reported in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or in eSocial by the employer;

Not be a domestic worker;

Not having been hired by an individual.

It is important to know that the value of the salary allowance varies according to the time spent on paid activity. Each month is equivalent to 1/12 of the current minimum wage. Thus, those who worked throughout 2021 must receive a PIS/Pasep allowance equivalent to one national floor.

It is also worth mentioning that public servants have their Pasep deposited by Banco do Brasil. Employees of private companies receive PIS, which is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal. To consult the right to the benefit, simply access the Digital Work Portfolio application.