Doc on Hebe points out contradictions, but shows she was irreplaceable – 09/03/2022

On television, the land of “nothing is created, everything is copied”, sometimes someone exaggerates when they say that certain personalities are “irreplaceable”. Overall, it’s not true, but in certain cases, there’s no denying it. Some spaces are never occupied in the same way again. This is the case of the post left by Hebe Camargo (1929-2012), first lady of Brazilian TV, owner of the most famous and disputed sofa in the country. The presenter, who has already won a feature film and a fictional series about her story, now has her trajectory told in a documentary series in four episodes of GloboPlay.

In the production, with direction and script by Carolina Kotscho and Clara Ramos, it investigates how a young freshman became one of the biggest national celebrities and also a feminist icon. Over the decades, Hebe’s achievements and contradictions are pointed out. And it is in the inconsistencies that the great moments of reflection of the project lie.

At the same time that she was able to give up her career in the name of marriage, she woke up to the fact that she was her own woman. Conservative, she admitted having had an abortion at age 18 and clashed with several politicians in the situation. She supported Fernando Collor, but also his impeachment, painting her face on TV. Released, she admitted to using vibrators and enjoying sex, but criticized women who showed too much body. Hebe was a well of contradictions and that was what made her so intriguing.

Humble, she was constantly afraid of being underestimated or considered unintelligent. At the center of “Roda Viva”, considered a program made by intellectuals, she received a standing ovation. Good-natured, she wore short shorts on television, laughed, but also taught how celebrities should sit elegantly. She lavished on jewelry to dazzle the audience, but she wouldn’t give up a beer.

In the final stretch of his life, he did not let himself be seen sad. Unshakable, she said that she was not afraid of dying, she had “feather”. It was an example of optimism in the midst of multiple adversities. What is proved throughout these four episodes is that there is not, today, a presenter who dresses like a child or drag queen, who dances to the floor or shamelessly hits on her idols. Hebe Camargo is indeed irreplaceable. And there’s no denying that.