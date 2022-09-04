Dorival Júnior does not shut up after criticism and sends a message to Flamengo fans

O Flamengo entered the field this Sunday morning, the 4th, knowing that he could reduce the advantage of the palm trees in the leadership of Brazilian championship for just five points. But the red-black ended in a 1-1 draw with Ceará.

After the match, many fans criticized the coach’s choice. Dorival Junior to enter with the B team of the Flamengoand the carioca club has a four-goal advantage for the duel against Velez Sarsfieldfor the Liberators.

The complaint was that the first team should have taken the field to guarantee a victory against the Ceará to decrease the distance to the palm trees and effectively put yourself in the fight for Brazilian championship. But Dorival Juniorin a press conference, spoke about the issue.

“We have not changed our behavior and we will not change. Everyone says that we already have a defined situation and that we can think otherwise, but I don’t agree. I think that in football we can never be sure. conscience. The team that went to the field was a team capable of making a great game. We faced a defined and strong marking, that was warned, but they were very happy in the first half”, explained Dorival Junior.

“We didn’t have the same dynamics that we had on other occasions. We had to change. We came back to the second half in a different way and in another posture. We tied right at the beginning and we had a good volume, we created opportunities. happen, take all the lessons possible and we must continue working as we always have”, he added.