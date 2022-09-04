drug makes children grow up to 1.5 cm per year

Achondroplasia is the most common type of dwarfism on the planet – it is estimated that one in every 25,000 children born in the world has the genetic condition. Despite being a common problem and documented for centuries, very little is known about what the patient’s life is like beyond short stature.

Patients with the dysfunction usually have other comorbidities resulting from the genetic problem, such as sleep apnea, hydrocephalus, cervical compression, lower limb deformities and spinal stenosis, for example.

For many years, the condition was untreatable: the patient usually underwent surgical procedures to lengthen the bones and decompress the spinal canal, but no therapy helped to resolve the problem. After many years of research, in November 2021, Anvisa approved the first specific drug for achondroplasia.

The drug, manufactured by the pharmaceutical company BioMarin, is called Voxzogo, promotes bone growth and is recommended for children from the age of two. Although already approved, it is not available in the Unified Health System (SUS) nor is it provided by health plans.

growth brake

The geneticist Wagner Baratela, from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa, in São Paulo, explains that, to prevent people from growing eternally, the FGFR3 gene works as a brake — when the ideal height is reached and the bones are correctly formed , it is activated.

In achondroplastic patients, the gene is activated early in life. “It’s like driving with the handbrake on. The medicine releases the brakes”, says the doctor. Published research on how Voxzogo works shows that children who take the drug grow, on average, 1.57 centimeters a year more than the group who took a placebo.

“In addition to the gain in stature, it reduces the disproportionality of the patient’s body, who usually has shorter arms and legs. To date, no serious adverse effects have been documented, and research is moving forward to test the drug in babies. The expectation is that they will also show neurological improvement”, says Baratela.

drug results

Maria Fernanda Rodrigues Monteiro, 2 years and 5 months old, was the first child in Brazil to receive the drug by judicialization and, officially, is the youngest person in the world to take Voxzogo. Having been taking the injections daily for three months, the family’s expectation is that her growth curve will come as close as possible to what is considered normal for girls of the same age.

“We have already noticed some changes in her face, the medication increases growth, but it also acts on the entire bone part. She didn’t have any bones in her nose, we would put our hand and feel a little hole. Today, the bone started to grow, you can see. Her forehead was also prominent, and we noticed that it is decreasing”, explains the girl’s mother, Neila Rodrigues da Paixão Monteiro.

She says that Maria Fernanda is the first child in the family with achondroplasia, and since the pre-diagnosis, while still in her pregnancy, she began to research the condition. That’s how she discovered Voxzogo, which was still being tested in Europe.

“It was a hope and it became a goal for me. I followed the publication of the studies step by step and, when it was approved in Europe, I started to prepare myself to get the medicine for my daughter”, recalls Neila.

maria fernanda and her brother Maria Fernanda and her brother João PedroPersonal archive maria fernanda 1 The girl was the first in Brazil to start taking the medicine through the courts.Personal archive Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 maria fernanda 3 Maria Fernanda’s mother says that three months after starting treatment, she already notices a differencePersonal archive maria fernanda 2 The family hopes the girl will follow the growth curve as close to normal as possible.Personal archive Metrópoles 2 partner advertising maria fernanda and family Maria Fernanda and familyPersonal archive 0

The girl has had two surgeries since birth: one to resolve spinal stenosis, a compression on the neck typical of patients with achondroplasia, and another to deal with recurrent otitis, also traditional in these individuals.

“We have great expectations for her future with the drug, mainly to reduce the need for surgical interventions, so that she grows up healthy and does not suffer prejudice. When we had the diagnosis, the first thing that came to my mind, what scared me the most, was the prejudice she would suffer. I hope the medication minimizes this problem”, says the girl’s mother.

Maria Fernanda should continue taking Voxzogo until the beginning of puberty, at 12 or 14 years old.

patient reality

During the 15th Meeting of the International Society of Skeletal Dysplasia, which took place in Santiago, Chile, researcher Juan Llerena Júnior, a clinical geneticist and coordinator of the Medical Genetics Center at the Fernandes Figueira Institute, at Fiocruz, presented, for the first time, the largest study on the impact of achondroplasia on the lives of patients in Latin America.

The research, carried out in partnership with hospitals in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, shows that 53.4% ​​of adolescents with the condition experience pain in at least one place on the body and 10.3% have pain in three regions. Among adults, 23.1% had to reduce daily activities due to achondroplasia and 13% needed to reduce their workload.

Among the 172 respondents, 57% say they lose energy and feel tired very quickly, 54% have pain when walking and the same percentage have problems going up or down stairs. About 70% of participants say they have trouble standing for a long time.

The results are important to show that the achondroplasic patient suffers from problems beyond short stature. “I have been a geneticist for many years, I work with this population, but I had no idea how sick they are”, says Llerena. The work was financed by the pharmaceutical manufacturer of the drug.

Public policy

In Brazil, the condition was not even considered a disability until 2004, and the data serve to help convince managers of the situation of patients and expedite the approval of drugs or new treatments for people with achondroplasia.

“With this level of information, we started to improve patient orientation. We learn dynamically and, with that, we reduce complications. It is a multisystem, debilitating and progressive disease that generates several challenges for the daily lives of those who live with this condition”, explains the geneticist.



* Reporter Juliana Contaifer was in Santiago, invited by pharmaceutical BioMarin, to accompany the dissemination of research on the impact of achondroplasia in the life of patients in Latin America.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.