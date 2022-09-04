Drugovich wins in Holland and gets closer to F2 title – Formula 2 News

Felipe Drugovich won the F2 main race in Holland (Photo: Reproduction / F2)

The reunion with the highest place on the podium finally came: Felipe Drugovich won the main race of the Formula 2 Holland round, held this Sunday (4), in Zandvoort, and was even closer to being champion next weekend, in Monza. The MP driver started on pole position, defended well from Jack Doohan’s attack and walked calmly to claim his fifth victory in the 2022 season.

Richard Verschoor, who caused a bit of chaos on one of the restarts, finished second, with Ayumu Iwasa completing the podium in third.

Dennis Hauger completed fourth, with Enzo Fittipaldi once again scoring points after a great recovery run, moving up from 13th to fifth.

Amaury Cordeel finished sixth, with Jüri Vips and David Beckmann following. Olli Caldwell was in ninth place, with Théo Pourchaire — runner-up and very unlikely to be champion — scoring a point with tenth place.

Formula 2 returns next weekend, in Monza, for the Italian round. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 World Cup.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Drugovich wins at Zandvoort (Photo: F2)

The sun shone in the sky at Zandvoort for the F2 main race. The thermometers read 22°C, the same as asphalt, while the relative humidity was around 69%.

At the start, Drugovich got inside and prevented any attempt by Doohan, who braked hard to avoid hitting the MP pilot. But the Australian’s brake ended up compromising Logan Sargeant’s race, who was coming in third and completely lost the track, passing straight still at turn 1 and falling to last.

Then, trying to regain positions, the American rushed and touched Ralph Boschung’s back, escaping again, but this time with no luck: Sargeant hit hard, head-on, against the protective barrier at Turn 7, saying goodbye to the race.

Logan Sargeant hit hard in Holland (Photo: Reproduction/F2)

The incident first provoked the intervention of the safety car, but the race direction opted for the red flag to carry out the removal of Carlin’s car, in addition to repairing the protection at the scene. With four laps completed, the top ten was made up as follows: Drugovich, Doohan, Dennis Hauger — off to a great start, jumping from seventh to third — Verschoor, Iwasa, Liam Lawson, Clement Novalak, Marcus Armstrong (sprint race winner) , Cordeel and Frederik Vesti. Fittipaldi appeared immediately behind the group after starting 13th.

In the pits, Pourchaire opted for a change of strategy to stay alive in the title race. With hard tires for the restart, unlike the soft compounds of the beginning, the Frenchman’s intention, already in 13th after starting in 16th, was to stretch the stint as much as possible before the mandatory stop and, with that, move up more positions on the grid.

The restart was on the move, and Drugovich held on well for first place, leading the pack. Behind, Fittipaldi, on soft tires, began to put pressure on Vesti in the fight for the points, making the overtake on the next lap.

On lap 8, Calan Williams was the first to make the regulatory pit-stop, while Jehan Daruvala rode on the gravel, but returned to the race, avoiding a new safety car.

At the front, Drugovich was starting to be attacked by Doohan, but the Australian fried his tires as much as possible in Turn 1, completely compromising the state of the rubber. It didn’t take long for Virtuosi to get the box message over the radio.

Other drivers started to stop, among them Hauger, who was in third, Novalak, Drugovich’s teammate in the MP, and also Fittipaldi, who was already in ninth before the exchange. The leader, however, remained on the track, 1s3 behind Doohan, who was still trying to take advantage of the soft compounds before the mandatory change.

On lap 13, Doohan stopped to put on hard tires, the same lap in which Iwasa also entered the pits. And Drugovich came along, returning to the track on white track tires and ahead of Doohan, in ninth position.

Verschoor entered the pits on the 15th turn, and Trident did a great job on the exchange, returning the driver glued to Doohan. He was even ahead of the Australian, but with the coldest tyres, he ended up losing the virtual second place, but he took advantage of Hauger’s poor pit-stop to enter the fight for the podium.

Two laps later, Marino Sato came in for his exchange, but came out of the pit lane complaining of vibration in the front left wheel. The answer came a few corners later: the tire came off, and the driver hit the wall hard, causing the safety car to enter again.

On the track, the drivers who bet on the hard tires at the beginning still remained without the official stop, and the first positions were occupied by Lawson, Armstrong, Vesti, Pourchaire, Nissany and Boschung. It would be up to Carlin’s New Zealander, therefore, to set the pace at the restart.

The tumultuous restart in Zandvort (Photo: F2)

When the race direction released the safety-car exit, Lawson pulled the train, delaying as much as possible the moment for the resumption of acceleration. But the group behind them decided to accelerate before, and the result could not be different: collective crash involving Doohan, who was hit by Verschoor and hit the wall, Tatiana Calderón and Clement Novalak.

The safety car for the third time was triggered. For Doohan, a regret, as the pilot was in another great race, confirming the good performance seen in the last races.

One more restart, on lap 26, and this time, Lawson got his footing right before the corner back to the main straight. From that moment, the race direction determined that the race would end in the time limit, leaving 12 more minutes to be disputed. With the positions reestablished after the last stops, Drugovich was back in the lead, now bringing Verschoor in second and Iwasa in third position. Fittipaldi, in another great race, was already in fifth place.

In the final ten minutes, Verschoor started to close the gap, being less than 1s from the Brazilian, which would allow the Dutchman to open the wing in the dispute for overtaking. But Drugovich responded in the sequence, opening 1s3 and blocking the pilot’s charge.

And it was like that until the end, with the Brazilian managing the difference and guaranteeing another 25 points in the classification. Now, they are 233 points in the lead, a 70 point advantage for Pourchaire, who left Zandvoort with the point won in this Sunday’s race.

Formula 2 2022, Dutch stage, Zandvoort, main race, result:

1 F DRUGOVICH PM 38 laps two R VERSCHOR trident +2,405 3 IWASA DAMS +3,645 4 D HAUGER price +6,947 5 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz +7,987 6 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort +10,872 7 J VIPS High-tech +12,400 8 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort +13,196 9 THE CALDWELL fields +14,609 10 T POURCHAIRE ART +15,562 11 J DARUVALA price +17,281 12 C WILLIAMS trident +18,499 13 L LAWSON carlin +20,264 14 M ARMSTRONG High-tech +25,601 15 R NISSANY DAMS +27,144 16 F DRESS ART +29,385 17 R BOSCHUNG fields +50,639 T CALDERON Charouz NC C NOVALAK PM NC J DOOHAN virtuosi NC M SATO virtuosi NC L SARGEANT carlin NC

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.