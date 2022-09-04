“Each in its square…”; Jojo Todynho returns to comment on the breakup with his ex-manager, Dj Batata

The artist reported in her Instagram stories that she is not angry at all, and that the relationship with the businessman’s children will continue.

Jojo Todynho spoke again this Saturday morning (03) about the breakup with his former manager, Dj Batata. Jojo had already refused to speak with the producer again, making it clear that he even blocked the former friend on his social networks. The Dj has already said that the grievances are in the past.

“I will summarize it in the best way, straight, for you to understand and to avoid fatigue, a lot of people talking and don’t know anything”began to explain in his Instagram stories. “You won’t see me fighting over percentages, which was good for me back then, can’t be good for me today, because today I work directly in the market, today I live in the market and I understand”said Jojo.

The artist’s manager and producer was in charge of producing Jojo’s first hit. “What shot was that”, making the singer nationally recognized. Jojo has also stated that the ex-friend’s departure had no influence on her husband. The producer was also at the forefront of his career when she won the Record’s reality show, The Farm.

For those who don’t know, the singer has already said that she needed to share everything she earned, since she had signed the contract for 50% of the profits. Finally, Jojo says that she is not angry with the Dj and that the godmother relationship with the producer’s children will continue, but he is there and she is here: “Each in its square”said the singer.