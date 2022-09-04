Electoral Court determines search and seizure at Sergio Moro’s house – 09/03/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The Electoral Justice carried out, on Saturday morning (3), search and seizure warrants for campaign materials at the house of former judge and Senate candidate for Paraná Sergio Moro (União Brasil).

Assistant judge Melissa de Azevedo Olivas made the decision following the argument of lawyers from the Brazilian Federation of Hope in Paraná (a political organization formed by the PT, PC do B and Partido Verde) that various printed materials and social media from Moro’s campaign violate electoral legislation.

It also determined the removal of posts that are irregular within 48 hours under penalty of a daily fine of R$5,000.

According to the Federation’s lawyer, Luiz Eduardo Peccinin, in all of Moro’s campaign material, the names of his alternates, Luis Felipe Cunha and Ricardo Guerra, are in a smaller size than required by law.

He cites article 36 of the electoral law, which says that in the propaganda of candidates for the majority position “the names of the candidates for vice or senator substitutes must also appear, in a clear and legible way, in a size of not less than 30% ( thirty percent) of the name of the holder.”

“A brief observation with the naked eye shows that Moro, it seems, is trying to hide the name of his alternates, Luis Felipe Cunha and Ricardo Guerra, exposing in his campaign brand the name of his running mates in a size much smaller than that of required by electoral legislation, far from providing voters with this information ‘in a clear and legible way’, as required by law”, argues Peccinin in the lawsuit.

The court also ordered the exclusion of all videos from Sérgio Moro’s YouTube channel, including those criticizing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well as dozens of links on his campaign’s social pages.

Sought, Moro’s advice said that “the search and seizure refers only to, supposedly, the names of the substitutes do not have the size of 30% of the name of the holder”. “However, this does not correspond with the truth. The names are in accordance with the required rules, therefore, the legal team will ask for the reconsideration of the decision”, it says in a note.

Sergio Moro’s apartment was the location of the search and seizure because the address was listed in his Senate campaign record. “Nothing was seized on the spot”, says Moro’s advice.

The Electoral Justice also carried out a search and seizure warrant for campaign materials in the committee of Paulo Roberto Martins (PL), a candidate for the Senate from Paraná who is supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

For the federation’s lawyer, Luiz Eduardo Peccinin, “the Electoral Justice of Paraná guarantees equality in compliance with the law for all candidates”.

“The criterion is objective and practically all the candidates’ campaign is irregular. In the case of Sérgio Moro, his propaganda visibly tries to hide his substitutes from the voter, so it must be entirely suspended”, reinforced the lawyer.

Moro has faced several problems in his candidacy. At first, the former judge of Operation Lava Jato and former Minister of Justice of Jair Bolsonaro said that he intended to run for the Presidency of the Republic. Vetoed by the party leadership, he began to signal that he could run for the Senate from São Paulo.

In March of this year, he joined União Brasil and transferred the electoral title to São Paulo. In early June, however, the Regional Electoral Court of the State of São Paulo (TRE-SP) ruled that Moro (União Brasil) could not run in the 2022 elections for São Paulo.

The TRE considered the transfer of the former judge’s voter registration to the capital of São Paulo to be irregular. And decided that he is barred from running for any office in the state.

In July, then, he announced that he would be running for the Senate from Paraná.