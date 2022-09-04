Electoral Justice determines search and seizure operation at Sergio Moro’s house after request from PT

Decision targets campaign materials from the former judge, who is a candidate for the Senate, and was motivated by violation of electoral legislation; judge determined the exclusion of several publications on the candidate’s social networks

ALEX SILVA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Sergio Moro is a candidate for the Senate for União Brasil



THE electoral justice carried out this Saturday, 3, a search and seizure operation of campaign material in the former judge’s house Sergio Moro (União Brasil), in Paraná, at the request of the “Brasil da Esperança” federation, formed by the PT, PCdoB and Partido Verde. Moro’s residence was targeted by the operation because it was indicated as the seat of his committee in the record of his campaign for the Senate. The decision was motivated by a violation of electoral legislation and affects both printed campaign materials and publications on social networks. Judge Melissa de Azevedo Olivas, who accepted the federation’s request, states that “it is observed that on the social networks of Twitter, Instagram and on the official website, indicated in the initial, the candidate does not even mention the name of the substitutes, in absolute disregard of the electoral legislation. As for the other social networks informed, the discrepancy between the font size of the senator candidate’s name and that of the alternates is evident.” In addition to the seizure of printed material, the judge also determined the exclusion of several publications by the former judge, including videos on Youtube and TikTok, posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as content on the candidate’s official website, under penalty of fine. daily rate of R$ 5 thousand. Moro’s defense spoke in a note saying that he will ask for the decision to be reconsidered and that nothing has been seized. “The search and seizure refers only to the fact that, supposedly, the names of the substitutes do not have the size of 30% of the name of the incumbent. However, this does not correspond with the truth. The names are in accordance with the required rules, therefore, the legal team will ask for reconsideration of the decision. The search and seizure was carried out at the residence, since the address was indicated in the application record. Nothing was seized on the spot.”