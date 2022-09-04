Electoral Justice fulfills search and seizure against Moro in Paraná

The Electoral Justice carried out, this Saturday 3, a search and seizure action of irregular campaign materials of the candidate of União Brasil to the Senate for Paraná, former judge Sergio Moro.

The action took place in the apartment of the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), appointed by the campaign as the headquarters of its committee.

The decision, signed by Melissa de Azevedo Olivas, assistant judge of the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná, partially welcomes a lawsuit filed by the PT/PCdoB/PV federation.

According to the parties, several printed materials from the Moro campaign violate electoral legislation. The accusation of irregular advertising extends to social networks.

In addition to search and seizure, the Electoral Court ordered the removal of posts “made in violation of article 36, §4, of Law No. 9,504/97, within 48 hours”, under penalty of a daily fine of 5 thousand reais.

“It is observed that on the social networks of Twitter, Instagram and on the official website, indicated in the initial, the candidate does not even mention the name of the substitutes, in absolute non-compliance with electoral legislation. As for the other social networks informed, the discrepancy between the font size of the senator candidate’s name and that of the alternates is evident”, reads an excerpt from the decision on Moro’s campaign materials.

According to the federation’s lawyers, approximately 1 million printed materials should be seized, including stickers, praguinhas, saints and perforations. “Also, by the decision, more than 300 links from the candidates’ social networks should be removed, for express violation of the Electoral Law.”

Section 4 of article 36 of Law 9,504 of 1997 says: “In the advertisement of candidates for a majority position, the names of candidates for vice or senator substitutes must also be included, clearly and legibly, in a size not less than 30% (thirty percent) of the name of the holder”.

In one of the analyzed materials, the judge demonstrates that “the height of the letter ‘L’ and ‘R’ of the alternate candidates represents 8% of the height of the letter ‘M’ of the candidate for senator”. Also according to Melissa Olivas, “in terms of width, the letters ‘L’ and ‘R’ have 8% of that referring to the main candidate. Thus, it appears that there was no compliance with the legal determination”.

Moro’s advice expressed itself through the following note: “The search and seizure refers only to, supposedly, the names of the substitutes do not have the size of 30% of the name of the incumbent. However, this does not correspond with the truth. The names are in accordance with the required rules, therefore, the legal team will ask for reconsideration of the decision. The search and seizure was carried out at the residence, since the address was indicated in the application record. Nothing was seized on the spot.”