Electoral Justice searches and apprehends Moro and Paulo Martins committees

The Electoral Court carried out a search and seizure of campaign materials at the addresses of the committees of Sergio Moro (União) and Paulo Martins (PL), two of the main candidates for the Senate in Paraná. In addition, more than 300 links will have to be removed by the two campaigns, by court order. Moro’s house is also the subject of the search and seizure warrant.

The measures were requested by the “Brasil da Esperança” Federation, led by the PT, which showed that there were irregularities in the campaign pieces of the two candidates. The Justice agreed that there was “disagreement between the font size of the name of the senator candidate in relation to that of the alternates”. For the rapporteur, some publications “do not even mention the name of the substitutes, in absolute breach of electoral legislation.”

For the printing of the materials, in all, approximately 1 million irregular forms must be seized, including stickers, plaques, saints and perforations (stickers for the car). Also, by the decision, more than 300 (three hundred) links from the candidates’ social networks should be removed, for express violation of the Electoral Law.

Among the excluded materials are all videos from Sérgio Moro’s YouTube channel, including those criticizing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as well as dozens of links on his campaign’s social pages.

Still, one of the places object of search and seizure is the residential apartment of Sérgio Moro, indicated by the campaign as the headquarters of its central committee.

For the federation’s lawyer, Luiz Eduardo Peccinin, “the Electoral Justice of Paraná guarantees equality in compliance with the law for all candidates. The criterion is objective and practically all the candidates’ campaign is irregular. In the case of Sérgio Moro, his propaganda visibly tries to hide his substitutes from the electorate, so it must be entirely suspended”.

