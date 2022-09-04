Electricity bill will have adjustment in 7 states; see where the price goes up or down

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) authorized nine distributors in the country to promote readjustments in the price of electricity bill. The increase reaches 32%, depending on the type of consumer and the state in question.

Only two companies should reduce the price charged to customers: Forcel, which serves between 3,900 and 39,500 people in the state of Paraná; and Energy, with 1.5 million consumers in Paraíba. Even in these places, the reduction is not widespread.

In the other locations, the values ​​rise between 0.69% and 31.94% for high voltage customers; between 0.34% and 20.13% for low voltage ones; and between 1.37% and 10.76% for residential.

readjustment table

Check the table below for the energy bill prices as of this month:

statedistributoraverage readjustmentHigh voltageLow tensionresidential consumer
ALEquatorial (EQTL3)19.88%19.24%20.13%19.86%
BADEquatorial (EQTL3)1.62%3.68%1.23%1.37%
PBEnergisa (ENGI11)1.03%3.49%0.34%-0.46%
PRForcel-3.93%-12.04%0.75%-0.27%
SCCelesc (CLSC4)11.32%16.81%8.17%7.66%
SCcooperation6.24%3.46%8.16%7.38%
SCdecelt8.79%8.22%9.09%7.49%
SCEFLJC5.54%0.69%7.26%6.95%
SCEFLUL20.32%31.94%8.64%8.32%
SP and MSelectro15.77%23.72%11.61%10.76%

