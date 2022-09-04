Emílio highlights delivery of Vasco and criticizes lawn in Brusque: “Imponderable scenario” | vasco

+ Performances: Quintero’s hand seals defeat; Fábio Gomes is in debt

Emílio Faro talks about Vasco’s defeat to Brusque in Serie B

– We came with the intention of victory. We are walking on the football road and experiencing various situations. Having a technical and tactical analysis in a game with field conditions in such adverse situations is complicated. What I asked of the athletes, was executed. The duel, the dispute. We put Fábio to play for the first and second ball. When you play on their field, the scenario is imponderable – said the coach.

Brusque vs Vasco – Best Moments

– But today, within a Brazilian football scenario, looking for a quality of the game, a better reality, if I say anything about the game I will be creating virtual reality. But the game was all about fighting for the ball. And in a contest for the ball, you would be able to score and create a situation of taking a shot forward and making the transition.

The last time Vasco won away from home in Serie B was on July 9when they beat Criciúma by 1 to 0. After the victory at home in the last Wednesday, the team expected to consolidate in the third position, but saw Grêmio take the place in the table.

1 of 3 Emílio Faro, Vasco coach, in a press conference after defeat to Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt/ge Emílio Faro, Vasco’s coach, in a press conference after defeat to Brusque — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt/ge

Vasco lost the match from the first half. But only in the 31st minute of the second half, the coach promoted changes in attack with the entry of Figueiredo and Palácios in the places of Marlon and Yuri, respectively. Before, only the defensive sector underwent changes. Asked if the changes were late, Faro disagreed.

– We change and to take effect we need to wait for it to take effect. If we made five substitutions quickly, if it doesn’t work, we can’t qualify. We change and see if the medicine will have an effect. Wanting him to switch in the entire halftime situation, then you don’t have an improvement situation – he analyzed.

Vasco fans protest at the team’s departure from the stadium after defeat to Brusque

The team from São Januário returns to the field on Sunday, the 11th, for a direct confrontation against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

Other Tech Answers

– In classic, a game is played. The imponderable becomes less frequent. There are not a number of factors that interfere with the game. We have a great opponent and Grêmio will have a great opponent ahead.

“Urgently looking for a coach!”, criticizes João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

Work balance as a technician at Vasco

– Life belongs to those who prepare. I come on a far road, preparing myself for a long time to be available in whatever is requested. I was a longtime assistant to a coach and only stopped when he took a gap year. Other than that, I’ve been working and I’m prepared for all circumstances. When Zé Ricardo left, I made myself available to be a person to bring tranquility to the club to make a decision on the arrival of the coach. But when Maurício leaves, people ask me: “Emílio, you’re a coach”. And I’ve been playing the role of coach. All my attitudes are that of a coach. I’m prepared to be Vasco’s coach.

– The way we plot is game by game. If you make a projection and escape a little, it can generate a series of questions. So far there are no questions or doubts about Vasco’s ascent.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!