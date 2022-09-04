empty in 2017, public land in Benfica is now taken by alleys and houses hundreds of apartments

The public land almost housed a family clinic. But what emerged there was a community with a simple name: Deus Que Me Deu. In the space of five years, irregular constructions took over the area of ​​4,317 square meters that appears in the registers of the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Union. Residents of the favela located in Benfica have as distinguished neighbors Cadeg and the Prefeito Mendes de Moraes Residential Complex, Pedregulho, a winding building listed by heritage, designed by architect Affonso Eduardo Reidy.

A Deus Que Me Deu was born and grows without restraint, at Rua Capitão Félix 576, on the corner of Ferreira de Araújo. The digital tool Google Street View reveals that, in 2017, the area was fenced and practically empty. In 2019, there are already some constructions. Today there are several buildings — one reached the fifth floor — hundreds of apartments and dirt alleys.

New favela. From vacant land to the emergence of buildings

The land is one of 37 irregularly occupied public assets mapped by the councilor Pedro Duarte (Novo) in three neighborhoods: Benfica, São Cristóvão and Vasco da Gama. The parliamentary team inspected 234 properties in the region, which are listed in the municipality, state and Union lists. The neighborhoods are part of the so-called “super-Centre”, in the project of the new Master Plan for the city, which is being processed by the City Council. This perimeter, according to the proposal, is considered a priority area for requalification and densification, as it is close to the Center, in addition to having good urban infrastructure and services.

A mix of “builder” and “real estate”, linked to the criminal group that controls the Tuiuti favela, was established on Benfica’s land. A little over two years ago, bricklayer Vitor Silva Teixeira and his father, also a bricklayer, occupied a stretch of what would become Deus Que Me Deu. They built their house there, evading the R$1,000 rent for a bedroom and living room. Moreover, father and son exercise their profession on the spot, erecting other buildings with small apartments for rent.

— Today I work close to home, which is very good. We have a lot of work to do. And we’re out of rent. When we arrived, we occupied. They said that the land belonged to a lady — says Vitor, 22 years old. — I heard that they are going to install electricity and water and sewage networks. A boy from Tuiuti is even setting up a neighborhood association.

Vitor Silva Teixeira: resident and bricklayer of the ‘God who gave me’ community Photo: Selma Schmidt

Such occupation, says Pedro Duarte, points, on the one hand, to “the well-known housing deficit in the city”, and, on the other hand, to “the inefficiency of the public power to manage the problem”:

— It would have been much better if the government had used the site for a housing program. The way the occupation has been carried out, by fits and starts, there are risks for the residents themselves. The properties have been built without having the assistance of an engineer or an architect, that is, of a professional who guarantees the quality of the work. The public power is letting it run wild. It’s very irresponsible.

Store for BRL 70 thousand

At Deus Que Me Deu, where there are about 300 properties, there are already a tire repair shop Fé em Deus, the Assembly of God Word, Spirit and Life and Serjão do Óleo. A resident of Pedregulho, Sérgio Magalhães paid R$ 70,000 six months ago for a store facing Rua Ferreira de Araújo, where he changes the oil of vehicles.

“It was well worth paying what they asked of me. I follow my street and arrive at the Vasco da Gama gate. I am well located and working in the profession I chose 24 years ago — says Serjão.

Patrícia Silva got a job three months ago in a bakery opened in the community. She moved with her husband and 8-year-old daughter upstairs.

— I pay R$ 1,000 in rent, but I live close to work and can take care of my daughter.

The State Secretariat of the Civil House alleges that the part of Captain Félix’s property that belongs to the state collection was destined, “for an indefinite period, to the municipality of Rio de Janeiro for the implementation of a family clinic”. The ministry had said that it would carry out an inspection on the ground on August 26, but nothing says about the results.

The Municipal Health Department, in turn, argues that the space provided would be too small for a family clinic and that there are restrictions on construction on the site as it is close to Pedregulho, which is listed as a heritage site. Therefore, it chose to build another unit, 850 meters from the previously considered address, inaugurated in the second half of 2016. The Federal Heritage Secretariat, linked to the Ministry of Economy, does not clarify anything about the land, saying that the data “is being taken care of”.

Outdated records

In the list of 37 properties illegally occupied, according to Pedro Duarte’s mapping, 17 belong to the Federal Government, seven to the municipality, five to the state, one to the INSS and one is still in the name of the extinct state of Guanabara. Benfica’s land is part of State and Union relations. There are still five properties that appear in the municipal register, as “nothing mentioned”, “others” or without any information.

“We face the situation of outdated property registrations sent by the government”, states the mapping document. During the inspections, he emphasizes, that some properties were not included in any register and could not even be accounted for. This is the case of facilities such as the Carioca Health Super Center (municipal), Casa da Marquesa de Santos (state) and Colégio Pedro II (federal).

Rua José Eugênio: seven properties illegally occupied, a gas station and six vacant lots Photo: Selma Schmidt

Of the 234 properties mapped, 116 have adequate use (49.6%). The others are irregularly occupied, underused (such as parking lots or gas stations) or have disappeared (turned into streets or squares, were sold or incorporated into neighboring lands, although they are still on the registers of public bodies). On Rua José Eugênio, for example, which leads to Quinta da Boa Vista, seven irregularly occupied properties, a gas station and six vacant lots were located.

Prisons and schools together

In the document, the technicians also draw attention to one issue: in Benfica and São Cristóvão, prisons and schools, equipment with very different purposes, are installed on the same public land or neighboring areas. The Evaristo de Moraes Prison, known as Galpão da Quinta, borders the Adolpho Bloch State Technical School, the Mestre Waldemiro Municipal School and the Adalberto Ismael de Souza Municipal Daycare. A similar situation occurs in the José Frederico Marques Public Prison, located across the street from two municipal schools: Alice do Amaral Peixoto and Cardeal Leme.

Rua José Eugênio: seven properties illegally occupied, a gas station and six vacant lots Photo: Selma Schmidt

This is a matter of concern for mothers and caregivers. Housewife Michele Damasceno, a resident of Parque Alegria, in Caju, says prayers so that José Frederico Marques does not escape during school hours for her 9-year-old son Miguel.

— The most dangerous bandits come to this jail. Then they are distributed to other prisons. Just think if someone runs away and enters the school? I’m afraid, but I had no choice. I couldn’t find a place for my son close to home, and he needs to study. We already live in a community and go through many scares with operations and confrontations. We have to face this situation more – regrets Michele.

This was the third mapping of public properties carried out by Pedro Duarte’s office — one was in the Center, and the second in Laranjeiras, Glória, Catete and Flamengo.

By note, the State Secretariat of the Civil House says that the government owns about three thousand properties. It also cites a project sent to the Legislative Assembly defining new rules for the sale of state properties and that “the identified irregular occupations are dealt with administratively or judicially”. The ministry did not clarify how much it collects from its assets.

According to a survey carried out last month by the Superintendence of Real Estate Heritage in Rio, there are about seven thousand properties registered in the name of the municipality. According to the agency, from January to July, R$ 60 million were collected from the use of public areas or properties in the municipality by third parties.

On the website of the Ministry of Economy, there are proposals for the purchase of 38 Union properties in the state. The fourth attempt to sell the building A Noite, at Praça Mauá 7, in July, was frustrated — on the 22nd, the historic building, announced for the first time for R$ 120 million, will be offered for R$ 28.9 million. The agency did not say how many properties it has sold in the state since the launch in Rio of the fair by the new model of the Property Acquisition Proposal (PAI), a year ago. With its properties in the state (the amount was not informed), from January to June, R$ 158.7 million were collected, including occupancy tax, rent, forum, laudêmio and disposals, among others.