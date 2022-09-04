End of the steppe: why alternative can become a headache for drivers – 09/03/2022

Crossing out changing tires from the list of everyday inconveniences seems like a gift. There are many advantages of the run flat technology, which allows you to continue driving for up to 80 km even with a flat tire and eliminates the need for a spare tire in the trunk. But the novelty does not adapt to the characteristics of Brazilian roads.

Years ago, rancher Antônio Castro went through moments of tension on the BA-142, a road with a lot of traffic, but few commercial establishments, in the interior of Bahia. His car’s tire blew out during the night, near a curve, and he had to stop with his family to change it.

“When the run flat technology came out, I thought I would never be overwhelmed again. But the problems were different: as I live in the countryside, there are no repair shops that change the tire within 80 km of my house. I would have to call the tow truck and travel about 300 I realized that it would be more problematic than continuing with the traditional tyre.”

How does run flat work?

Run Flat tire open in demonstration of its layers on a wheel of the BMW brand Image: Photo: reproduction | Internet

Engineer Argemiro Costa, coordinator of the Technical Committee on Vehicle Dynamics at SAE BRASIL and a doctor in the tire area from USP, explains that run flat technology is consolidated in several countries around the world, dominated by all tire manufacturers.

“When a tire punctures, the air, which is what gives support to the part and the vehicle itself, is lost. In the run flat there are structural reinforcements in the flanks, shoulders and beads (the side and the rim of fixing on the wheel) that support charge for up to 80 km at a speed of 80 km/h”, he informs.

In an ideal world, a range of 80 km would be enough to get to the workshop, but the reality in Brazil is different. “In practice, for those who drive in the city, the run flat tire is great, because you don’t have to stop at dawn or cancel an appointment because the tire has a flat. Brazilian travelers still suffer a lot from the possibility of puncturing their tires, unlike what happens in Europe, for example”, explains Argemiro Costa.

According to the specialist, not even in big cities can you easily find replacement tires. “It is a rarer tire because it is used by luxury cars. One of the requirements for a vehicle to have a run flat is to be equipped with a tire pressure sensor, otherwise the driver might not be able to detect a puncture, as it remains full appearance”, says the director of SAE.

And there’s another detail: the repairability is different from traditional tires. Michelin claims that a repaired run-flat tire can remain in use if it has not exceeded the “quota” of 80 kilometers. Pirelli, which manufactures the product in Brazil and supplies brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, says the opposite. The recommendation is to replace the tire regardless of the mileage driven. That’s because the reinforcements present in the tire can be affected due to the extra weight while running without pressure.

Advantages and disadvantages

In addition to the possibility of continuing the journey with a flat tire, the run flat eliminates the need for a spare tire, optimizing trunk space. It is precisely for this reason that many European brands already plan the luggage compartments of their vehicles without taking into account the space for the spare tire, making their Brazilian branches have to bring the run flat technology here, even if some customers turn up their noses.

Lawyer Diogo Rodrigues had to adapt the tires of his Mercedes-Benz C-Class. “The car came with run flat tires, but in the first incident I realized that they were 30% more expensive and they did not solve my problem, as I hold hearings in the countryside. tire ripped in a pothole, I had to call a tow truck. I sold the remaining ones and replaced them all with normal tires. I had to put a spare spare tire in the trunk”

According to specialist Argemiro Costa, it is possible to adapt wheels prepared for run flat tires to normal equipment, but the opposite is not feasible.

