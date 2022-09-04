Ex-BBB complains about tickets at R$ 13 thousand and travels by car

Ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg complains about tickets at R$ 13 thousand and travels by car to Rock in Rio 2022 (Photo: Agnews)

A stretch of about 45 minutes, but during Rock in Rio period it can cost the price of a ticket to Europe or another destination many kilometers away. Former “BBB15” Aline Gotschalg was surprised by the amounts charged by airlines for the trip and decided to drive to the festival, which takes place until the 11th of September.

Former BBB Aline Gotschalg (Photo: Leo Franco / AgNews)

According to the influencer, the tickets for her, her husband, the former BBB Fernando Medeirosand the couple’s son, Luccawere reaching R$ 13 thousand, round trip: “We are on the road, going to Rio de Janeiro, because we didn’t have the courage, guys. I swear, me, Fernando and Lucca, I was giving R$ 13 thousand, something like that , to go to Rio. We said: ‘No, let’s go by car'”, he reported on his social networks.

And it’s not just airline tickets that are expensive. With tickets ranging from BRL 312.50 (half-price) to BRL 625 per day, Rock in Rio 2022 is the result of the almost 400% increase in ticket prices over the last 20 years. In the first edition of the festival after the implementation of the Real Plan, the passport cost a quarter of a minimum wage, set at R$ 151. That year, Cidade do Rock brought together more than 1.2 million people over seven days of presentations.

In 2022, those who bought tickets in advance paid a more affordable price: R$ 545 in full, almost 100 reais less than the final value. Even so, the amount was equivalent to almost half of a minimum wage at the time when sales opened, at R$ 1,100, at the end of 2021. Despite this, tickets for every day of the festival are sold out.

According to an estimate Rio Convention & Visitors Bureau (Rio CVB), the city of Rio de Janeiro should receive around R$ 41 million in Service Tax (ISS) on account of the festival. The ISS is a tax levied on services provided through the use of public goods or services. It is a tax paid on almost all economic activity other than exports, employment relationships, and trading in bonds and stocks and other securities.

Eating and drinking at RiR also got expensive

Those who want to eat or drink during the festival will also have to shell out a good amount of money, as the prices are quite high in the new edition: a pizza, for example, costs R$40 and popcorn does not cost less than R$55. Water will be sold for R$6, but beer, which is usually successful at the event, will cost R$15.

Back in this year’s edition, Espaço Favela will offer more interesting options for those who don’t feel like eating junk food during Rock in Rio. Every day, the public will once again have the chance to try food and drinks from 21 restaurants located in 18 Rio de Janeiro communities. The entrepreneurs were chosen in partnership with Sebrae, and their products will be sold in the three bars that make up the Space.