Extreme heat is reducing our quality of life (and could get worse)

The entire world has witnessed a series of extreme heat waves that affect people’s well-being and health. This means that the bad feeling is not just about what the body perceives, but also the way the mind interprets the world.

See too: Understand why teenagers wear sweatpants even in the heat

A recent analysis released by CNN Brasil shows interesting data, which were collected by the companies Gallup and Citi. People who experience extreme heat report a sudden drop in their sense of mental well-being.

Extreme heat is three times more frequent

According to published data, the days of extreme heat were three times more frequent in 2020 than in 2008, for example. Likewise, Gallup reports that people’s general well-being declines by about 6.5%. However, the data projected for the end of the decade is even more alarming.

For the researchers, it is possible that the overall sense of well-being will experience a sudden 17% drop in well-being. This forecast refers to a short period. This should happen by the end of the present decade, that is, within the next 8 years.

2022 was intensely hot throughout the Northern Hemisphere

It is worth remembering that in 2022, the Earth’s northern hemisphere witnessed strong waves of extreme heat. recently the Europe you can observe temperatures above 40°C in regions that are known for their characteristic cold.

To develop the survey, Gallup surveyed 1.5 million people in 160 different countries over 15 years. She also took the liberty of using global temperature data provided by the US space agency, NASA.

Just one day of extreme heat is enough for the feeling of well-being to drop, on average, by 0.56%. Therefore, with the increase in the average terrestrial temperature, there is a new alert for mental health care that will need attention very soon.

It is worth noting that the days of extreme heat are those that exceed the average of what is expected for a region.