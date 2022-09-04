Facial palsy takes Patrick de Paula out of Botafogo game

The list of embezzlement Botafogo increased. Patrick de Paula will not play against Fortaleza, at 4 pm this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, for the 25th round of the Braziliandue to partial facial paralysis.

The medical problem itself is not necessarily what will take the wheel out of the game. Patrick’s treatment requires drugs considered heavy and one of them has a substance that is not approved by the CBF.

In this way, shirt 8 would fail an eventual anti-doping test and, thus, could take a punishment that would take him away from the pitch – and even generate legal problems for Botafogo.

Thus, the parties decided to take Patrick de Paula out of the game so that he can focus on recovery – and until the treatment with this medication ends. The treatment is advancing and the steering wheel should return to the pitch against América-MG, next Sunday (11).

After the publication of the article, Botafogo explained that Patrick de Paula is diagnosed with “Bell’s Palsy”. The club reported that “the athlete is being medicated, at rest, and assisted by the alvinegro DM until his full recovery”.