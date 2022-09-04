Famous men reveal abuse they suffered

Filmmaker Fernando Grostein, brother of presenter Luciano Huck, said he was a victim of rape. In an interview with Piauí magazine, Fernando said he suffered sexual violence twice: the first time at 14 and the second at 28.

“I was a teenager with very androgynous features. When I was 14, during a party in a nightclub, men held me forcibly and penetrated my anus with their finger. Since then, I started to nullify my way of being: I posted my voice , to make it thicker, and I repressed myself when walking, to look more masculine”, detailed the filmmaker.

The crime was repeated when Fernando was an adult: “At 28 [anos]I was raped again, but I can’t talk about this episode yet”.

According to a survey by the 2019 Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, men make up 18.2% of rape victims in the country. And the filmmaker was not the only famous person to bring his case to the public.

Marcelo Adnet

Image: Publicity/TV Globo

The comedian told Veja that he was also a victim of childhood sexual abuse. “I was sexually abused twice, when I was 7 and 11. The first time, I didn’t even know what sex was. The caretaker at the place where I was on vacation started approaching me and asking for favors.”

According to him, the abuse happened one day when he and the caretaker were alone. “I felt immense pain, but it didn’t last long because my relatives, who had gone to the market, came back to get their wallet,” he said. Adnet claimed that the caretaker blackmailed him saying he would kill his dog if he told anyone anything.

The second abuse, according to the comedian, was committed by an older family friend. “He didn’t get to consummate the act, like the caretaker, but he kissed me and ran his hand over my body. They were two difficult episodes.”

“To give you an idea, it was only after the death of this acquaintance of the house, about ten years ago, that I managed to tell my family. Today, I speak naturally because I understood, after years of analysis, that the embarrassment is not mine, but of those who abused me. What remains of that is the scare, the trauma, the mistrust”, he declared.

Murilo Marques

Image: Instagram

The former “Bake Off” contestant was raped after setting up a date on the Tinder app. “I was doped, raped and robbed in my house”, he lamented, in a publication made on social networks.

According to the report, Murilo, who lives alone, received the boy at home. Shortly after they started kissing, the guy announced that he was a male prostitute and that he needed to get paid.

The ex-Bake Off said he hadn’t hired anyone, but the boy has already pulled out a credit card machine, demanding payment. Murilo then reports that he began to feel strange and bewildered, and began to be attacked by the boy, who forced him to pass the passwords to all the cards. That’s when he realized he’d been drugged.

The boy even forced Murilo to snort cocaine and it was at this moment, according to Murilo, that the sexual crime took place. “I just remember him raping me with his hand while I struggled. I don’t know how long it lasted, I don’t know how much I resisted, but I was raped,” he said.

When reporting the case to a police station, Murilo reports that he did not feel welcomed by the police and was humiliated on the spot.

Angelo Garcia

Image: Reproduction

The singer claimed to have suffered sexual abuse during the time he was part of the band Menudo. He was between 11 and 14 years old when he participated in the ensemble, from 1988 to 1990.

In the documentary series “Menudo: Forever Young”, Angelo said that he was on one occasion taken by a man to a hotel room, where he was encouraged by him to drink alcohol.

He claims that he lost consciousness after ingesting the drink and, upon waking up, realized that he had suffered sexual violence. “I was naked and bleeding, so I knew I had been penetrated. I had some burn marks on my face. I was very confused and didn’t understand”, reported the musician.

Angelo also assured that this was not the only time he was a victim of sexual abuse. “During my time in Menudo, I was raped several times, and that’s how sexual predators took advantage of me.”

Corey Feldman

Image: Reproduction

The actor of the classic “The Goonies” (1985) released the documentary “My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys”, in which he divulges the names of the men who allegedly sexually abused him and his friend Corey Haim in the 1980s.

According to Feldman, Charlie Sheen raped Haim on the set of the movie “The Innocence of First Love” (1986). Feldman alleges that Haim, who died in 2010, revealed to him everything that would have happened at the time. “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me between two cars, oiled my buttocks and raped me in broad daylight.’ Anyone could have walked by, anyone could have seen it.” Haim was 13 at the time of filming the film, while Sheen was 19.

Feldman also says he was sexually abused by three other men as a young man: actor Jon Grissom, nightclub owner Alphy Dominick and young talent manager Marty Weiss.

Charlie Sheen and Jon Grissom have denied the allegations.